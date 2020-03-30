The offer of free breakfast and lunch could soon be extended to every Oklahoma public school student and any school site that chooses to participate, officials announced Monday.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said approval just came down from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the intervention of Sen. James Lankford apparently helped. Without this approval, which school sites could offer free breakfast and lunch to students had been limited to only certain ones with high concentrations of students qualifying for free or reduced-rate meals according to their household income.
“Amid such uncertainty and instability, we should not be asking our families or schools to worry over needless red tape,” Hofmeister said in a Monday afternoon written announcement.
“This waiver means that, following a simple application, any district in the state can establish feeding sites for up to two free meals a day for every student who needs one.”
The new waiver should come as welcome news to districts that have been clamoring for ways to get meals to students in need amid the statewide, mandatory closure of school buildings because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The USDA waiver will be in effect until June 30, 2020, or until the federally-declared public health emergency expires.
Sen. Lankford called the USDA waiver “critical” during extraordinary circumstances.
“For many Oklahoma students, the meals available to them at school are the only meals they may have that day,” said Lankford, in a written statement. “This waiver is critical to ensure that we maintain the program’s purpose and allow the maximum flexibility of the rules during this very unique time in our nation. I am grateful for the work of our Oklahoma State Department of Education and for the swift action from the USDA to make sure this important program to feed children runs smoothly even in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.”
Because of increased awareness and the sudden financial instability families are finding themselves in, Tulsa-area districts offering meals saw massive increases over the course of their first week offering free, grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches.
Tulsa Public Schools, for example, served about 8,000 meals on its first day, March 23. But by Friday, more than 23,000 meals were picked up. TPS has had 40 grab-and-go locations and 140 bus stops across the city. Similarly, Union Public Schools saw its meal pickups rise from 2,800 to more than 9,000 during the same, five-day period.
Across Oklahoma, public schools will resume offering instruction on April 6, albeit in a variety of unique, “distance learning” methods while in-person instruction is suspended.