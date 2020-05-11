Nearly $145 million in emergency federal relief is now available for Oklahoma school districts, including more than $16 million for Tulsa Public Schools.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced Monday that districts may begin accessing Oklahoma's portion of the $13 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund designated for states in March. The stimulus money is provided in the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Like schools across the nation, Oklahoma educators are considering the transition to next school year and preparing for various options that may be brought by the pandemic,” Hofmeister said. “Recognizing the significant learning loss that has resulted from the pandemic, it will be important that districts leverage their ESSER allocations to support students in regaining lost academic ground. We are grateful to Oklahoma’s congressional delegation for their support of the CARES Act.”
The state Department of Education has provided districts with 12 categories related to COVID-19 in which they can choose to use the funds, such as buying educational technology and cleaning supplies. They also can direct the money toward summer learning or providing meals during extended school closures.
The federal allocations are tied to districts' proportions of Title I funds, which is based on their percentage of low-income students.
Tulsa Public Schools will receive about $16.3 million, which trails only Oklahoma City.
Union Public Schools is receiving about $2.8 million, while Broken Arrow Public Schools will receive about $1.6 million.
"We are pleased that the CARES Act funds are now available," Union Chief Financial Officer Trish Williams said in a statement. "The funds provided through the CARES Act will allow the district to maintain staffing levels that support student learning."
Additionally, districts will have opportunities in the coming weeks to pursue incentive grants funded by a portion of Oklahoma’s set-aside ESSER funds.
Districts committing to spend at least 30% of their ESSER funds in at least two areas the state deems priority pursuits will be eligible to apply for additional funds, Hofmeister said. Those areas include expanding connectivity for students to enhance distance learning, providing mental health supports and providing compensatory services to students who are at risk due to the closure of school buildings this spring.
Hofmeister said it's essential to ensure all homes in Oklahoma have full internet access to allow every student an opportunity to succeed academically in a digital era.
"That means full connectivity and a device that can accommodate rigorous distance education,” she said. “COVID-19 has pulled the curtain back on the digital divide. With an increasing number of schools moving to blended learning environments, the time is now to close this divide so that every student can be positioned for success regardless of whether school takes place inside a building or beyond the schoolhouse walls through digital delivery of content and instruction.”