A panel of educators and one student from the Tulsa and Oklahoma City school districts didn't hold back on the issues of state funding for education, teacher preparation and class sizes at a Saturday discussion.
No other topic inspired more passionate responses than what the April 2018 statewide teacher walkout did and did not accomplish.
"It was fun. We all felt good, but how honest do I want to be?" said Najah Hylton, who teaches secondary school English/language arts in Oklahoma City. "The excitement is catching. Then it was over and nothing changed. Not nothing — but not enough changed. We’re still going to vote for the same people who are still going to vote in the same budgets that give us cuts."
The issue of how serious Oklahoma's lawmakers are about confronting the state's deep budget cuts to common education between 2008-2018 came up at "Real Talk," a series of panel discussions about topics of critical importance to marginalized communities.
Real Talk is sponsored by the Tri-City Collective, the Woody Guthrie Center, Folk Alliance International and the Tulsa Artist Fellowship, and several more events in the series are planned through the fall.
Josh Wann, a teacher at Tulsa Public Schools, told the audience of about 25 that the teacher walkout was never about salaries — it was about ballooning class sizes, a gutting of school-based support worker positions and withering course and program offerings for students.
"The raise was awesome but at this point, I would take smaller class sizes over a raise," he said.
Statewide pay raises lifted Oklahoma’s average teacher salary from its longtime ranking of 49th in the nation to 34th overall. But after adjusting for inflation, analysts at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities recently found that Oklahoma’s state aid to schools is still 15% less for the current fiscal year than it was in 2008, despite the fact that by raising teacher salaries, lawmakers increased state aid funding per student by 19%.
Only Texas came out worse in the most recent comparison of current state aid levels against those provided before a recession struck a decade ago.
Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist said she thinks the walkout "did change the momentum."
"We’ve had two sessions and we’ve gone from cutting to reinvesting. Not enough, but we are reinvesting," she said, noting that Oklahoma is nowhere near competing with teacher salaries in Texas, where annual increases average $3,000 per year. "How are we going to catch up if we think $1,200 is like `yay.' We have to make sure we don’t get complacent about it."
She also said she thought teacher morale improved because teachers witnessed extraordinary public support for their efforts. Gist recounted her participation in a teacher protest walk from Tulsa to the State Capitol during the walkout and how many passing motorists gave them the thumbs-up, and residents along the way provided free refreshments and even humble signs of support, like one particular cardboard box left at the end of the driveway.
"'Teachers, this is going to make an awesome movie some day. Love, Grandma,'" Gist said had been spelled out on the box with markers in a rainbow of colors. "Oklahomans love teachers, they love public education. That voice was heard loudly and clearly by our lawmakers."
Hylton said her outlook isn't as optimistic because of the outcome of elections for various state offices in the months after the walkout.
"Thank you for saying teaching matters in your post on Facebook, but who are you voting for next time?" she said, bringing up "lawmakers and their friends and the people who work for them." "Their kids don’t go to public school, so they don’t care that much about what happens to public school.”
Panelists also discussed at length the issue of teacher preparation, given Oklahoma's growing reliance in the last five years on new hires who have not yet completed the state’s requirements for either traditional or alternative teacher certification.
Oklahoma public schools hired 3,038 of these nonaccredited teachers to work in classrooms in 2018-19 by obtaining a temporary, "emergency certification" from the state.
Hylton said something that has alarmed her is how much turnover is created because many teachers working with emergency certification fail to pass state tests.
"And of course, these are $150-a-pop tests. So if you fail, you have to decide `Can I keep taking this until I can pass it on my little teacher salary,'" Hylton said. "I think we have to get better as people who are in the game at teaching those who are starting out."
Hylton asked the student on the panel whether she could tell which teachers have traditional training and which don't.
"I don’t think you can tell who has been trained or not, but I think teachers try their hardest," said Tiffany Lyons, a sophomore at Tulsa's Edison Preparatory School. "My Spanish class had like 40 people in there and it was so hard to learn ... it was crazy. She tried her hardest. I know she did and I was one of her better students. I think it’s hard, especially when there’s students in there who don’t want to be in there."
Another panelist, Phetote Mshairi, whose work as an artist and substitute teacher has him in local schools routinely, said as more districts, like Tulsa Public Schools has been, grappling with overhauling their high school models, students' voices and needs need to be taken into account more.
"If we see learning as a joy, they won’t see school as work," said Mshairi. "I think it's important for students to be involved in the curriculum because people are more apt to pay attention to something they’re interested in. Let’s bring back electives that matter … ask the students what they want. We do surveys for everything else — let’s have a survey."