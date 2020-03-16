Praying Hands at ORU 2011 (copy)

The Praying Hands at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 By MATT BARNARD World Photographer

Related content

View the Tulsa World's continuing coronavirus coverage at bit.ly/twcoronavirus.

Oral Roberts University announced Monday that all classes will be held online beginning March 23 in an effort to curb potential spread of the new coronavirus.

“These are unparalleled times and they require unparalleled measures,” ORU President William Wilson said in a news release.

The private university in south Tulsa joins a growing list of higher education institutions across the state that are making the switch. Most of them currently are on spring break.

The University of Oklahoma in Norman and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and Tulsa announced Thursday that each would hold classes online after spring break through April 3, encouraging students to take class materials home as they left for the break, but ORU leaders held out until Monday.

To date, neither ORU nor OSU has had any COVID-19 cases linked to their campus communities.

OU officials announced late Sunday that a member of their Norman campus community tested positive for COVID-19, and the campus will be closed through Friday for cleaning of affected areas.

ORU students who traveled home are encouraged to stay there and complete their school work online through D2L, but those who want to retrieve their belongings from campus over the next few weeks may do so, according to the release.

“We realize that many of our students depend on their on-campus living arrangements and food plan,” the release says. “We will do our best to keep the dorms and food service open until May 3.”

About 2,000 of ORU’s 4,100 students live on campus, and 300 to 400 of them are from 115 different countries, the World has reported.

Many faculty and staff members will work from home through at least April 10, and on-campus gatherings of more than 15 people will be prohibited.

However, public groups will still be allowed to rent the Mabee Center, the release states.

Anyone on campus is encouraged to practice social distancing as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gallery: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you