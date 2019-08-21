The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation executed another search warrant Wednesday in its investigation into Epic Charter Schools and their inquiry now includes new allegations against administrators and governing board members.
Documentation of the new search warrant filed in Oklahoma County District Court reveals that agents seized potential evidence of:
• Embezzlement and second-degree forgery by Epic's co-founder and former superintendent David Chaney and Chief Financial Officer Josh Brock
• Unlawful proceeds by Chaney
• Willful neglect and omission to perform duty by public officers by four members of the school's governing board
Two of the named individuals, Mike Cantrell and Doug Scott, are still listed on the board's roster; the other two, Travis Burkett and Peter Regan, appear to be former board members.
Court records show that agents went to the home of Kurt Talbott — a coach whose organization provides homeschool students with basketball, swimming, tennis and track and field — and seized bank statements and his computer. The organization, OKC Storm Athletics, contracts with Epic as a vendor to receive public funding.
Each Epic student has access to up to $1,000 annually that, once any curriculum and technology costs are covered, can be paid out for extracurricular, educational activities through something Epic calls the Learning Fund.
The newly revealed allegations concern how Epic has paid out and reported the expenditure of millions of dollars in state appropriated funds through its Learning Fund for student activities including dancing lessons, gymnastics, memberships and “various other non-elective functions."
In his affidavit to the court for obtaining the search warrant, an OSBI agent wrote that he believes Talbott's records of OKC Storm Athletics' invoices, personnel and payment records for employees and subcontractors and bank statements are potential evidence.
The governing board is accused of authorizing payments "without exercising proper oversight."
In late February, the Tulsa World broke the story that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of the Inspector General were investigating Epic.
In mid-July, the OSBI revealed in public court records that its investigators are looking into allegations of embezzlement, obtaining money by false pretenses and racketeering at Epic. And the World obtained other public records that show the Federal Bureau of Investigation has also been probing Epic’s’ student enrollment practices and finances.
At that time, agents went to the home of an Epic teacher and seized potential evidence in its investigation of whether Epic had wrongly obtained millions of taxpayer dollars by falsely inflating its student enrollment figures.
On Wednesday afternoon, OSBI declined to comment on the new court filings in the Epic Charter School investigation "due to the fact it is an ongoing investigation."