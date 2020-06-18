Oklahoma State University regents will likely vote Friday to remove the name Murray from a campus building in Stillwater, erasing a connection to an early governor who helped give birth to the state but also supported segregation and Jim Crow laws.
“For many in the OSU family, the building’s name has invoked reminders of this painful past,” university President Burns Hargis told the regents in a letter Wednesday recommending that the name be dropped.
Friday’s vote appears to be a formality, with the regents chairman joining Hargis in denouncing the name.
“We hear the voices of the many students, alumni, faculty members and administrators who have called for the removal of the name,” Tucker Link said Wednesday. “The history associated with this building’s namesake has hurt many and is not consistent with our values of equality and justice for all.”
A Democrat and activist in the Farmers’ Alliance, William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray was known as a progressive when he served as Oklahoma’s ninth governor from 1931 to ’35. He planted food crops on the lawn of the governor’s mansion to feed the hungry, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. And in a territorial dispute with Texas, Murray dispatched the National Guard to open toll-free bridges across the Red River.
In 1906, Murray served as president of the Oklahoma statehood convention, where he wrote major sections of the state constitution. He went on to serve as speaker of the House in the state’s first Legislature, where the very first bill he brought up for a vote included segregating all public transportation.
The university has proposed a new name for the building.
The process to strip its current name began last fall, Hargis said, and continued with a resolution this spring from the Student Government Association.
Featured video