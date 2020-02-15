OKLAHOMA CITY — A University of Oklahoma professor who used the N-word during a lecture will not teach his journalism class for the rest of the semester.
Professor Peter Gade will take OU’s program in culturally competent communication over the next month, according to a statement from Ed Kelley, dean of the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Gade also has agreed to meet one on one with the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in sessions over the spring semester. All faculty and staff of Gaylord College will take similar training.
“It’s been a challenging week at Gaylord College and OU, but also a week of learning and inspiration from our students,” Kelley said in his statement. “Our first priority is to ensure an exceptional educational experience for all of them.”