University of Oklahoma students participate in a sit-in organized by the Black Emergency Response Team student group outside the office of Provost Kyle Harper in Evans Hall on Feb. 26. The protest was organized after two faculty members said "the N word" aloud while teaching. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman

NORMAN — In their first meeting since student protests, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents said the racial slur that incited campus tensions is “disgusting” and “simply wrong.”

Chairman Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes read a statement on behalf of the regents Tuesday to address recent controversies.

Two OU professors caused outrage by using the "N-word" while lecturing last month. After the second incident, black student leaders organized a sit-in and hunger strike.

More than 100 protesters filled Evans Hall, OU’s administration building, for three days until students and administrators came to an agreement on demands Feb. 28.

