NORMAN — Following two controversial incidents of professors saying a racial slur while teaching, dozens of University of Oklahoma students staged a sit-in Wednesday outside the OU’s president’s office.
Organized by the Black Emergency Response Team, students sat outside Interim President Joseph Harroz’s office with signs demanding action and calling for the resignation of OU Provost Kyle Harper.
One of the signs said “‘Sorry’ does not undo years of historical trauma.”
Demands from the group also include a semester-long class focused on diversity and a new multicultural center that would feature meeting spaces for marginalized students, common areas, study rooms and a Popeyes restaurant.
