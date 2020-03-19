2020-03-20 ne-cvouonline p1

The Tandy Education Center is home to the OU-TU School of Community Medicine at the OU-Tulsa Schusterman Center at 41st Street and Yale Avenue.

Classes at the University of Oklahoma's Norman and Tulsa campuses will resume online-only after spring break, and graduation ceremonies are being postponed, the university announced late Wednesday.

In a statement to the OU community released to the media Wednesday night, Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. said Norman classes and Norman-based Tulsa classes will remain online for the remainder of the semester. Students are encouraged to visit ou.edu/learnanywhere for further information and resources on attending classes online. Faculty may visit ou.edu/teachanywhere for instructional resources.

Students enrolled in OU Health Sciences Center programs should have received direct communications from their colleges about online instruction and modifications to clinical and community-based instruction, the statement says. Students in these programs with questions should contact their colleges directly.

Tulsa-based students in Health Sciences Center programs also will receive direct communications from their colleges regarding classes and clinical rotations.

Additional information is available at students.ouhsc.edu/coronavirus.

"The safety of our community and our fellow citizens is our first obligation. We must do our part to help confront this public health crisis," Harroz said.

"Fortunately, in making our decisions, we have the benefit of our subject matter experts at the OU Health Sciences Center. It is noteworthy, that well beyond advising us on our campus plans, our healthcare leadership is helping lead the state and nation through this crisis, including by performing important research that could lead to a medical breakthrough in the global treatment of COVID-19."

In postponing graduation ceremonies, Harroz said the university is considering ways to modify them. "We are actively exploring ways we can honor our graduates and their achievements at an appropriate time," he said. "This will likely look very different, perhaps even virtual, with an opportunity to participate in an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so. We hope to reschedule these events for later in the summer, and we will communicate updates as we have them."

In addition, all in-person events with more than 10 attendees on all three campuses are suspended until at least May 11. All athletics competitions, as well as all out-of-season practices and workouts, have been suspended until further notice. More information on athletics events may be found at soonersports.com.

The Norman campus will have a "reduced occupancy model" for on-campus housing for the remainder of the spring semester, with the exception of Kraettli and Traditions apartments. Students who have no other housing option can remain in on-campus housing.

For employees, telecommuting is encouraged. "Wherever compatible with continuing operations, all supervisors should institute telecommuting plans for staff through the end of the spring semester," the statement says.

The case was reported Wednesday morning with 11 other cases in the state. The total cases found in the state is 31, 29 in-state and two out-of-state cases. The toddler, a patient who is younger than 4 years old, is the youngest patient reported yet in the state.

In a letter sent to child care providers across the state on Sunday, Oklahoma State Department of Human Services Director Justin Brown said the child care industry is a vital element of a community's ability to respond to a health threat such as COVID-19.

