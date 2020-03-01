A multitude of virtual schooling options have become available to Tulsa-area students in recent years — and not just at charters.
More traditional school districts across the metro are beginning to implement blended and full-time virtual programs in response to the rise of online juggernauts like Epic Charter Schools.
Union and Sapulpa are some of the latest districts to allow students to work entirely from home, with each launching virtual academies during the 2019-20 school year. The academies are equipped with onsite computer labs and certified teachers for virtual students to take advantage of as needed.
A few others, including Tulsa Public Schools, have offered full-time and blended virtual options for years. Sand Springs opened a virtual academy almost a decade ago for students in third grade or higher but expanded its services to those in kindergarten through second grade this school year.
More than 20 local districts belong to a consortium that allows them to offer virtual courses at a significantly discounted price. The Tulsa Tech eSchool Network launched nine years ago due to impending legislation and a need for a new kind of learning platform. The network has had considerable growth since then, with about 4,500 students accessing virtual courses last fall.
Tulsa Tech Associate Superintendent Robert Franklin said the recent emergence of virtual programming improves the overall quality of education in the Tulsa metro by providing educators with more avenues to reach students.
“I think it’s a game-changer,” Franklin said. “Just like how you don’t change a belt on your car or a belt on your lawnmower these days without going to YouTube or some kind of virtual space to see how the routing of that belt might work. Similarly in the education space, even in the most traditional models, there’s so much augmentation with technology. It’s really changing the frontier of how teachers teach, how content is consumed and where that content is consumed.”
These programs also can lower dropout rates at traditional districts by giving students another option to quickly make up credits before it’s too late, he said.
Derald Glover, assistant director of the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators, said he believes the majority of local districts will offer virtual programming in the next five years.
In August, the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration launched the Blended Learning Framework to help guide the influx of traditional school districts venturing into virtual education.
The framework includes guidelines for selecting and training teachers, recommendations for identifying students likely to succeed in a blended/virtual environment and guidelines for choosing beneficial technology resources.
Several districts, such as Union, have incorporated elements of the guidelines for their developing virtual academies.
Glover said the framework emphasizes blended learning, which includes a mix of in-person and online instruction, because of its versatility.
“When you can utilize the power of technology in the classroom, not substituting for a teacher but to enhance what a teacher is doing, the classroom is better served,” he said.
He’s more hesitant on full-time virtual learning because research hasn’t proven it to be “extremely successful” for most students. At-risk students may be an exception.
Although full-time online programs are available for anyone, many are geared toward students who struggle in conventional classroom settings or have unorthodox schedules. They’re meant to be flexible and provide independence, requiring participants to be self-motivated and adept at regulating their time.
Many students enrolled in the full-time virtual program at Tulsa Learning Academy, an alternative school within TPS, didn’t fit in well at their original schools due to issues ranging from social anxiety to bullying.
Now, they can work almost entirely from home while still benefiting from instructors who are available to help at the north Tulsa school’s computer lab.
Tulsa Learning Academy also features blended virtual options for students in grades six through 12.
This year, the school added a third option with no online component for students who need help but don’t respond well to virtual or traditional learning. This option is possible through Tulsa Beyond, an expansive TPS project aimed at re-imagining how high schools operate.