The Oklahoma State Board of Education met via teleconference amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. ANDREA EGER/Tulsa World
Pandemic-related school closures and the halting of all public gatherings for everything including teacher certification tests could put a whole new batch of Oklahoma teacher candidates in limbo.
That’s why the Oklahoma State Board of Education will be asked to approve a stop-gap measure on Thursday, giving new teachers a temporary state certification until they can complete their final requirements.
“These are individuals who were already on a path (to full certification) and have satisfied course requirements and so forth — anybody who was within a couple of months of getting certified who now cannot due to circumstances beyond their control,” said Jeff Smith, executive director of teacher certification at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. “Anyone turning in an application to us between February and whenever testing centers open up, none of them can do anything. That is a pretty significant talent pool.”
At a special meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the state Board of Education will be asked to authorize the education department to award “a non-renewable temporary certificate” to affected teacher candidates for the 2020-21 academic year.
If approved, eligible teacher candidates could begin applying as early as next week.
“This is not a waiver — it’s a postponement by a year. They are going to have to complete every requirement,” said Smith, adding, “One-time issuance, not renewable.”
He estimated the number of individuals who could be eligible “in the four figures,” counting all new graduates from colleges of education entering the workforce, and paraprofessionals, or teacher's assistants, completing additional requirements to become certified teachers. Others proposed to be eligible include applicants or would-be applicants for new alternative certification and the Troops to Teachers program unable to complete testing requirements, and candidates from the state's special education bootcamp program unable to complete their final field experience.
Amid a statewide teacher shortage, Oklahoma public schools have been relying heavily on nonaccredited teachers to fill vacancies for the last six years or so by requesting individual approval of emergency certifications from the state board. But the state has been cracking down on emergency certifications and these newly proposed temporary certifications would help new teachers on the cusp of full certification and the school district who wants to hire them from having to go that route, Smith said.
“It’s too big of a burden on everybody — especially the school districts,” he said.
School superintendents have to certify to the state that no certified candidates were available to fill a position they wish to fill with someone who needs an emergency certification. Emergency certifications allow individuals to be employed as teachers for up to three years before they complete the education or training requirements for regular or alternative certification.
The state board has already approved 3,315 emergency certifications for 2019-20, and an additional four will be considered Thursday. Because of pandemic-related safety measures, the meeting will be held virtually via web conference and streamed live on the state Department of Education's YouTube channel.
Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, she has been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470