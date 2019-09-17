Anxiety surrounding the potential of more school closures in west Tulsa filled the Webster High School cafeteria Tuesday evening as Tulsa Public Schools hosted its first community engagement meeting to address the looming budget shortfall.
More than 100 school district employees and community members gathered at Webster to learn more about the district’s plan to slash $20 million from its 2020-21 budget and share their thoughts about where that money should and shouldn’t be cut.
The district scheduled 11 public meetings throughout the next several weeks to seek input on how to shift investments and reduce expenses. Nine of the meetings are at high schools. The other two will be in Spanish and will take place at Disney Elementary School and a church.
Tracy Payne, a Webster graduate who has three children attending the high school, said she attended Tuesday’s meeting because she’s concerned about more schools closing in west Tulsa.
“We’ve been smashed down about as far as we can be smashed over here on the west side,” Payne said. “I think that’s probably why everybody is here.”
In 2017, the Tulsa school board approved a controversial plan to close three elementary schools in west Tulsa and move their students into the Clinton Middle School building. The middle-schoolers then moved into Webster alongside the high school students.
Parents were furious. They packed public meetings leading up to the vote and were outspoken in their opposition to the consolidation, which was the result of another multimillion-dollar budget reduction.
The district has cut $22 million since 2015 and will nearly double that total with the latest shortfall.
Superintendent Deborah Gist acknowledged the passion and consistent turnout of west-siders as she kicked off the Webster meeting.
“We know that when we have events on the west side, we know the west side will show up,” Gist said. “So we wanted to hit the ground running with these conversations, and, sure enough, here you are. So thank you for that.”
She and other district officials have not dismissed the possibility of more consolidations to help fill the $20 million budget hole, but they maintain that closing schools doesn’t save a lot of money due to offsetting expenses.
Holly Brown, whose son recently graduated from Webster and whose daughter is in the school’s new Tulsa Beyond program, said she wanted to make sure her community isn’t targeted again. She believes that west Tulsa always has taken the brunt of the district’s cutbacks and is afraid of more closures and even larger class sizes.
“Every time somebody hears we have to have budget cuts, everybody goes into panic mode,” Brown said. “You don’t know what to expect. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Longtime Webster teacher Patricia Mott refrained from speaking about what areas she thinks the district should look at to slash expenses but said it’s paramount to mitigate the impact on students.
Mott’s desire is to see more resources directed to areas directly benefiting students and more help from the state to fund school operations.
Education funding has continued to lag in Oklahoma despite recent gains, and TPS credits its current financial woes to a decade of operational cuts from the state.
“If we can figure out a way to help the money go places where it needs to go for the kids, that’s great,” Mott said. “We need to take care of the children first, and then hopefully the Senate and representatives will be able to help a bit.”
Those who attended Tuesday’s meeting, which included translation services for Spanish speakers, were asked to separate into groups and discuss their concerns about the district’s budget redesign effort, in addition to investments they value most and opportunities to develop a savings plan.
Gist said the district will organize a series of working sessions with key stakeholders in October and November to dive into the input collected from the community engagement meetings and a web-based survey that launches later this month.
Four additional community feedback events are planned for Dec. 9-13. District officials hope to present a modified budget and recommendations to the school board by Dec. 16. The new budget would be implemented in 2020-21.
“Taking on this work can seem really daunting, but we want to try to think about it as an opportunity for us to reshape our district,” Gist said, “to have the greatest possible impact on our students with the resources that we have been provided by the state of Oklahoma.”
