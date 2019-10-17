Six parents are asking a judge to stop Epic Charter Schools from removing students who also attend a private school.
The parents allege in a legal filing that Epic violated the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act by unenrolling their children in August and September for attending both schools at the same time.
“Epic essentially told the students they cannot be enrolled in a public school if they are also at the same time participating in a private educational program,” attorney Mathew Frisby wrote in a court brief.
“Epic’s actions violate each of the Plaintiffs’ right to a free public education, as guaranteed by the Oklahoma Constitution and the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act.”
Featured video