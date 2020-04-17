Gov. Kevin Stitt during April 17 news conference

Gov. Kevin Stitt's brief response to how he might allocate $40 million in education relief funding during a Friday news conference evoked a wave of criticism from advocacy groups and lawmakers. 

When asked about his plans for the federal emergency block grant, Stitt said he's still considering how best to distribute the stimulus money earmarked for education. He did list a couple of areas of interest, however, the most notable being the Equal Opportunity Scholarship program. 

"We're looking at a lot of different things," the governor told reporters. "We're looking at (expanding) AP programs around the state to some of the rural communities that may not have access to it. We're looking at equal opportunity scholarship funds to be able to backfill some of those. So we just got a lot of things on the table, and we'll be in concert with the education community to figure out how to get those best on target to help the kids in the state of Oklahoma."

The minute-long exchange quickly drew attention from education advocates who have opposed Stitt's ongoing attempts to boost the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Scholarship program, which provides tax credits to scholarship donors for private schools.

The Oklahoma State School Board Association issued a call to action urging its members to voice their concerns to the Legislature. Executive Director Shawn Hime told the Tulsa World he doesn't understand how private school scholarships could be seen as a pandemic-related emergency. 

Overall, Oklahoma is receiving about $200 million in education relief funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — the single largest stimulus package in U.S. history. About $40 million will be given directly to the governor to support public school districts, private schools, post-secondary institutions and other education-related organizations.

"This is an emergency fund from the U.S. Congress to help schools and students get through the crisis," Hime said. "So while our schools are facing possible budget reductions and additional costs because of this once-in-a-lifetime situation, the governor is proposing to increase money going to a state voucher program that is usually funded by tax credits. This fund has no backlog. It's fully funded at the legislative limit for this year, and it's expected to be for many years to come."

Hime said he'd prefer to see Stitt allocate the funds with maximum flexibility to meet the needs of Oklahoma's public school students. He believes the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic could jeopardize the progress made in the past two years to restore public education funding. 

Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest also criticized the governor's comments about using emergency funds for the scholarship program, saying a state revenue failure is not the time to waste money on "pet projects."

"I’ve heard from teachers and support staff in a dozen town hall meetings in the past week," Priest said in a statement. "Voucher programs have not been mentioned once. You know what has been mentioned? Broadband connectivity needs in rural areas and education technology. Mental health services. Protective equipment and cleaning supplies for schools. These are the needs our public schools and students have right now."

State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, shared her disapproval on Twitter by arguing that private schools aren't required to accept every student who applies. She said voucher programs don't pay the entire cost to attend private schools, which she added aren't held to the same academic accountability standards as public schools. 

"Remedy these three issues, then let's talk," Provenzano wrote. "Accept everyone, regardless of ability to pay or what your background or special needs are. Hold us all to the same standards. Then you've got some authentic parent choice for ALL."

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, also blasted Stitt on Twitter, calling his suggestion "just another voucher-type scheme."

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Department of Education is working to provide the governor's office with recommendations on providing emergency support to the areas that need it most. 

"We have been in early conversations with the governor's office about suggestions for the use of his discretionary CARES Act education funds and will formalize a proposal to Gov. Stitt in the coming days," OSDE spokeswoman Steffie Corcoran said in a statement. "Neither of the ideas he mentioned today will be in our proposal, which will focus on meeting the immediate needs of public school students whose education has been most significantly impacted by COVID-19."

