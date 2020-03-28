A recent survey found one-third of Tulsa Public Schools students had little or no online access at home. Now they’re facing the reluctant new world of remote education.
Following a state order to implement their own distance learning models to finish the school year, district leaders are scrambling to reach the multitude of students without internet or computers by April 6.
TPS faces numerous barriers as it prepares for the imminent transition to home-based instruction, but technological disparity is near the top of the list.
“There are many, many reasons why this is going to be challenging,” TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “But we’ve never been shy to tackle challenges before, and we’re confident our whole city and our whole team is going to tackle this one with just as much enthusiasm and creativity as we always do.”
The district is working on a process for students to check out computers, with juniors and seniors receiving priority to help them remain on track to graduate. Administrators also are communicating with local internet providers to help solve online issues.
Additionally, Gist said distance learning can be accomplished without computers, such as through worksheet package distribution. The implementation will differ at every school to best meet the needs of their communities.
“We don’t need to solve this specific problem necessarily for every single child in this city in order to finish the school year remotely,” she said. “And that’s what we’ll be working on and what each school will be putting in place in terms of their plan for how instruction will look for the remainder of the year.”
At Union Public Schools, moving to remote instruction will be easier for high school students, who were issued laptops this year as part of a new one-to-one initiative. About 1,000 high-schoolers received free Wi-Fi hotspot units to help them connect to the district’s online learning management system, where they can view lectures and complete assignments away from school.
The transition becomes much more difficult for younger students who must rely on their own resources without outside intervention. Not all of them have a computer at home or the connectivity needed for distance learning.
“That’s probably the most challenging part of this,” Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said. “In full transparency, I think we’re all concerned about students in those situations where they might not have the technology to get online and access the resources we’re providing.”
Administrators are working to identify student needs and prepare them for online instruction, though Hartzler said it’s still in the early stages. Part of the plan involves utilizing the district’s partnership with T-Mobile to deliver hotspots to the elementary and middle school students lacking internet.
Equity concerns are what prompted the Oklahoma State Department of Education to forbid public school districts from implementing distance learning during the initial two-week closure following spring break. That changed Wednesday, when the state school board approved an order to keep schools closed and teach students remotely for the rest of 2019-20.
Hartzler said he supports the order due to the importance of protecting students and staff from the growing COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, he worries about the inevitable laundry list of problems surrounding student access.
“There are so many moving parts in this, and that’s why I say that this transition isn’t going to be perfect by any means,” Hartzler said. “We face so many unprecedented and frustrating challenges. The next few days and the next weeks are going to require tremendous flexibility, and we’re certainly going to have to be very innovative in our approaches to teaching and learning.”
In addition to addressing technological barriers, districts also must account for English-language learners when they roll out their distance learning models.
Many, such as Bixby Public Schools, don’t have enough translators to digitally serve every student still learning the English language.
Access for students with disabilities brings another major question mark. Schools are federally required to provide equal access to education and must develop personalized academic plans for those who qualify for the Individualized Education Program (IEP).
Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said his biggest concern moving forward is meeting the varied needs of students with IEPs.
“We have students who require almost one-to-one support in order to progress academically,” Miller said. “Those are the ones that I worry about. We don’t want to create bigger gaps than we already have with some of those students.”
As far as meeting IEP review requirements, the district plans to host family meetings online or on the phone during the next two months.
The bigger hindrance is the inability to directly support students through a virtual platform. Miller said the relationships between teachers and children with special learning requirements are essential for them to advance academically.
“It’s going to be a big challenge,” he said. “I don’t even know what that entails. We’re going to really rely on the expertise and creativity of our special education teachers to try and develop a model that works for the majority of our kids.”
Making accommodations for children with disabilities also is a top priority at TPS, where nearly 20% of students reportedly receive special education services. Chief Talent and Learning Officer Devin Fletcher stressed the need to effectively serve one of the district’s most vulnerable populations whether it be from school or home.
Because some thrive in online environments while others don’t, the district seeks to provide access through virtual models as well as in-hand engagement opportunities.
“Our team is working around the clock trying to figure out how we differentiate for our students with exceptional needs, making sure that even online that we’ve got scaffolding supports for families to be able to use to help students understand the content that is in front of them,” Fletcher said.
TPS also is awaiting guidance from the State Department of Education on how to better offer special education remotely. Districts have been directed to provide “assurances” that their distance learning plans include English learners and special education students.