A pioneering study of Oklahoma student test scores revealed troubling results while setting the path for public education in the state for the next decade.
New state research found minority children had lower test scores than their white peers, even when the only differentiating factor was the color of their skin or their ethnicity, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
Minority students consistently scored lower in math and English language arts across multiple grade levels, even when they were not economically disadvantaged, weren’t English language learners and had no disability, the state agency reported.
“We’ve never looked at it this way ever in our state’s history. We are the first state in the country to do this,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “Now, it’s unmasking what has really been happening all along.”