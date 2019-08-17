It didn’t take long for Ricky Rodriguez’ nerves to disappear after the eighth-grader walked into the revamped Monroe Demonstration Academy on Friday.
Rodriguez is one of the hundreds of students attending Monroe for the first time this year, as it becomes the destination for all middle-schoolers in the McLain feeder pattern.
While most new students came here from other parts of the feeder pattern, Rodriguez transferred from a private Catholic school that’s a fraction of the size. The thought of attending a school with nearly 1,000 other kids made him a bit anxious.
That mindset changed less than an hour into Monroe’s Summer Bridge Days event, where students had the chance to meet their teachers and classmates before the start of school.
“Honestly, it’s been a really good transition,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve already met some friends.”
The event was split into three days, with sixth-graders voluntarily attending Wednesday, seventh-graders on Thursday and eighth-graders on Friday. Students also were able to explore the renovated school buildings, learn their schedules and sign up for extra-curricular activities.
Principal Rex Langley said the main goal was to help students develop relationships and familiarity early so they feel more comfortable when they walk through the doors Wednesday.
On Friday, eighth-graders were divided into small teams that resembled the school’s Tribes curriculum, which aims to create a sense of community in the classroom. The curriculum lets students move through the school day with their designated tribes. Each tribe is assigned to four core-content teachers for the entire school year.
Summer Bridge Days provided students an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Tribes format. The teams participated in several collaborative-focused activities used in the curriculum. One of these is the community circle, where students are encouraged to open up and listen to one another.
Langley’s hope for this year is for students to feel like they belong at Monroe. The earlier they become acquainted with Tribes, the sooner they can start buying into the curriculum and reap the benefits, he said.
“It’s really good because Tribes is set up in the same format each time,” Langley said. “And the Tribes activities are really meant to build a sense of community and address the social and emotional needs of the students by giving them a safe place to talk about things that are concerning them; or they can talk about things they’re excited about and get input from their peers.”
Eighth-grader Raven Morris, who has been at Monroe since the sixth grade, also said she felt nervous about the changes in the weeks leading to the new school year.
Enrollment was her main concern. Last year, about 250 students attended Monroe. Now that number is estimated to be as high as 950.
Morris always has preferred smaller social settings and considers crowds to be a nerve-wracking experience.
She felt better, however, while chatting with her team during Summer Bridge Days. She knew some of the students from last year. Others were from the now-closed McLain 7th Grade Academy and McLain Junior High.
“It’s been nice to meet new people and be able to get used to the environment and how it’s going to be changing a little bit,” Morris said.
She said the Tribes format, which existed in a limited capacity last year, makes it feel like she’s attending a school within a school.
Students weren’t the only ones who felt better after Summer Bridge Days. The event also helped teachers acclimate to their new school.
This is Robin Kurzyna’s first year as a teacher. She said she appreciated getting to meet students ahead of the first day of class.
“I think it’s helping me adjust a little bit,” Kurzyna said. “I haven’t familiarized myself too much with my rosters yet, but I think it’s nice to get a little introduction with the kids before I’m actually teaching them.”
Math teacher Angela Smith, who worked at McLain 7th Grade Academy last year, said she spent time forming relationships with her new colleagues during recent professional development sessions.
This week allowed them to build on those relationships and explore how to work together to best help students.
“We have got a dynamic team,” Smith said. “It’s been incredible. We’ve had a really good time getting to know each other, and so now we’re really getting down to the details of how do we work together? How do we collaborate? What does this co-teaching look like for some of us?”
