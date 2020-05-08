Rogers State president Larry Rice announced that college staff will return to work on the week of May 18.
Staff members are also allowed to go back to the Claremore campus on a volunteer basis beginning on Monday, Rice said during Friday’s University of Oklahoma Board of Regents meeting.
The school also plans to have on-campus visits on the week of May 18.
“We have several students lined up, prospective students that want to tour campus,” Rice said via video conference.
Rice said fall enrollment is down 30% with 957 students admitted out of 1,554 applications.
Rice said the school has had a COVID-19 task force, made up of his cabinet and senior administrators, which has met weekly. He added that the group received guidance from OU legal and the OU health clinic as well as followed the state of Oklahoma guidelines.