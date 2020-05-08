RSU campus

Staff members at Rogers State University in Claremore can return to campus as early as Monday but must return during the week of May 18.

Rogers State University staff will return to work on the week of May 18, President Larry Rice announced.

Staff members also are allowed to go back to the Claremore campus on a volunteer basis beginning Monday, Rice said during Friday’s meeting of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents, which governs RSU.

The school also plans to have on-campus visits on the week of May 18.

“We have several students lined up, prospective students that want to tour campus,” Rice said via video conference.

He said fall enrollment is down 30%, with 957 students admitted out of 1,554 applications.

Rice said the school has had a COVID-19 task force, made up of his Cabinet and senior administrators, that has met weekly. He added that the group received guidance from OU legal staff and the OU health clinic and followed the state of Oklahoma’s guidelines.

