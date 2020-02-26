Union Public Schools on Wednesday announced Rosa Parks Elementary teacher Brittany Hamilton as the district’s 2019-20 Teacher of the Year.
Hamilton, a third-grade teacher who joined Union in 2016, was honored during the district’s annual Teacher of the Year reception at the Union Performing Arts Center. Each school also named its own teacher of the year during the event.
Hamilton has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and English language learners from Oral Roberts University. According to a news release, her favorite subject to teach is writing because it challenges her students to become stronger readers and problem-solvers.
“I became a teacher because of the wonderful examples set by my mom and by my grandpa,” she said. “They both taught me that being a teacher is to be a lifelong learner with an unconditional love for every student.”
Meanwhile, Tulsa Public Schools has not yet named its finalists for teacher of the year and support employee of the year. The district selects two high-performing team members to honor each spring.
Teachers of the year from each district in the state will compete for Oklahoma teacher of the year in the fall.
