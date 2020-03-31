Sand Springs Public Schools is prepared for the imminent transition to remote instruction next week after establishing its own distance learning model.
Superintendent Sherry Durkee presented employees with an outline of Sand Springs' plan to finish the school year from home last week in response to a state mandate requiring districts to begin distance learning April 6.
The Sand Springs Distance Learning Model, which aims to provide meaningful instruction to students for the remainder of 2019-20, will be delivered primarily through online instruction. However, home-based learning packets will be distributed — potentially through the mail — as needed.
The district plans to provide Chromebooks and WiFi hot spot units to families without internet or computers at home. The hot spots reportedly are in limited supply due to a shortage from vendors.
Educators have been instructed to use common online learning platforms to alleviate confusion from teacher to teacher or subject to subject. Provided examples include the video conferencing application Google Meet as well as Google Classroom, where they can post and grade assignments. They're also encouraged to deliver content through Youtube and FlipGrid, which allows for short video-based discussions between teachers and students.
The overall goal is to focus on teaching the essential standards in an engaging way rather than reproducing typical classroom learning techniques.
The distance learning outline lists several other teaching guidelines, such as providing consistent instruction and cross-curricular lessons as much as possible. Teachers are expected to be flexible and prepare to include nontechnology-based alternatives.
Additionally, the plan calls for prekindergarten and kindergarten students to spend a maximum of 45 minutes learning each day. Students in first through fifth grades should spend 90 minutes learning daily, while those in sixth through eighth should stop at two hours. That number increases to three hours for high school students.
District officials have advised educators to stagger their instructional delivery times and office hours to be mindful of households with multiple children having to share technology. Elementary teachers should schedule their availability in the morning, while middle and high school teachers should schedule theirs in the afternoon.
In a letter sent to families on Monday, Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee said the district will not take attendance while carrying out distance learning.
Although final grade reports will be issued as normal, students won't be able to lower their grades from where they were before March 12. Durkee said the priority is to ensure high-schoolers are not hindered as they prepare for post-secondary options.
District officials will spend the next few days preparing staff for transitioning to distance learning and establishing online teacher profiles to make it easier for parents to contact them throughout the process.
Teachers also will reach out to parents this week to prepare them for Monday.
"The next few weeks are about keeping your children connected to learning while providing engaging activities and enrichment," she said. "We want to partner with you in guiding your child’s learning. Allow us to be helpful while not adding stress to this difficult and unprecedented situation."
Durkee said the implementation of remote instruction has proved to be a learning experience for everyone. Employees have "stretched ourselves far beyond our imagination" while discovering new ways to meet and collaborate.