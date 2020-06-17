Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee said she hopes to begin the 2020-21 school year as normal but will prepare a contingency plan to transition to distance learning if needed.
District administrators are considering several safety precautions to implement when students and teachers return to school following months of distance learning last spring due to COVID-19. They’re in the process of developing a re-entry plan that emphasizes the health and safety of employees and children, Durkee said.
“We’re working through whether we let visitors in or not, those kind of things,” she said. “Then there’s the physical perimeters around the building, how to structure the inside so that we minimize health risks. We’re going through what we do when we have a positive case (of COVID-19). There’s so much we have to figure out.”
Sand Springs also is better promoting its virtual academy this school year, in part due to its popularity among students during distance learning.
The district’s virtual programming has allowed students to take classes from home since 2011, but membership’s been increasing in recent years. The academy will expand further as it moves into the old ninth grade center. Meanwhile, ninth-grade students will move to the high school with the opening of the new freshman academy and STEM Center.
A new headquarters for the virtual academy will help Sand Springs better provide students choices in how they want to receive their education. It’ll also make transitioning to distance learning easier in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in the district.
“Our experience has been that parents do like choice,” Durkee said. “Last year, the attendance at our virtual academy rose to over 300 kids, including full-time and blended. So we’ve got some practical experience in doing it. We feel very encouraged we can pull that off.
“So I’m encouraged, honestly. I do know that there’s going to be some intermittent disruptions in schools. There is no doubt. Right now we’re working through attendance policies to account for that. When I say that, I mean we’re going to take case-by-case scenarios. It could be that we just have a family that’s affected and those students might have to shift to a different learning model temporarily.”
Meanwhile, Sand Springs will host three graduation ceremonies for 2020 seniors on June 27 at the high school football stadium. The ceremonies will be at 10 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Students will receive an email of their scheduled time this week.