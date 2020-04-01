A Sapulpa newspaper pulled a pandemic-related April Fool’s Day prank on local public school students and their parents through social media but later took down its fake claims and apologized for alarming people.
“Sapulpa Schools announces that all students will have to repeat their current grade next year — ‘Sapulpa is dedicated to providing a FULL education, and nothing is going to change that,’” the Sapulpa Times wrote in a Wednesday morning post.
A couple of hours later, a new story replaced the earlier prank version under the headline “No, Sapulpa Public Schools students are not going to have to repeat a grade.”
The school district called the Sapulpa Times’ prank “ill-advised and in poor taste.”
“We’ve received a number of calls, texts, and Facebook messages expressing concern and asking about a post that was published on Facebook by Sapulpa Times this morning regarding our schools and students,” Sapulpa Public Schools stated on its official Facebook account. “To be clear, Sapulpa Public Schools had no prior knowledge of the post and as soon as we were made aware of it, we contacted the publication and asked that the post and article be removed.
“Please know that any announcement regarding our schools will come via official statements issued on our social media channels, website, and through our communications systems.”
On March 16, the Oklahoma State School Board ordered all public schools in the state to cease operations for students and educators until April 6 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by a novel coronavirus.
Teachers and school district leaders across the state are scrambling to begin offering students a variety of distance or remote learning models beginning Monday and lasting for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year as state and local efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus continue.
Micah Choquette, owner and editor of the Sapulpa Times, wrote in an apology published later Wednesday that “the earlier story was a poor attempt at an April Fools’ joke that has turned much more sour than we anticipated.”
“The story was not endorsed by, approved by, or even known about by any of the Sapulpa Schools Administration when it went live on Wednesday morning, but SPS are the ones now having to deal with frantic parents and angry teachers.”
He added that the prank had been “an attempt to draw some humor into a time where it’s sorely needed. In hindsight, publishing the story was a mistake and the joke was not funny to a lot of the anxious parents and teachers who are dealing with preparing for distance learning next week. We sincerely apologize for any grief or stress the story may have caused.”