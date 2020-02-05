Snow falls on Tulsa area, northeast Oklahoma

Spencer Hellman throws a snowball on the school grounds at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in Owen Park on Wednesday. Tulsa Public Schools and many area districts will be closed for snow again Thursday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

The following area schools will be closed Thursday because of snowy weather:

Adair

Afton

Beggs 

Bixby

Broken Arrow

Catoosa

Chelsea

Chouteau-Mazie

Claremore

Cleora

Commerce

Coweta

Dewar

Foyil

Graham

Grove

Hanna

Haskell

Henryetta

Jay

Jenks

Justus Tiawah

Kellyville

Ketchum

Kiefer

Leach

Locust Grove

Mason

Miami

Morris

Mounds

Okay

Okmulgee

Oologah Talala

Osage

Owasso

Pawnee

Peggs

Porter

Preston

Pryor

Quapaw

Salina

Sand Springs

Sapulpa

Schulter

Sequoyah Claremore

Tulsa

Union

Verdigris

Wagoner

Welch

Weleetka 

This school closings list will be updated as closings are announced.

