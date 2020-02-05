The following area schools will be closed Thursday because of snowy weather:
Adair
Afton
Beggs
Bixby
Broken Arrow
Catoosa
Chelsea
Chouteau-Mazie
Claremore
Cleora
Commerce
Coweta
Dewar
Foyil
Graham
Grove
Hanna
Haskell
Henryetta
Jay
Jenks
Justus Tiawah
Kellyville
Ketchum
Kiefer
Leach
Locust Grove
Mason
Miami
Morris
Mounds
Okay
Okmulgee
Oologah Talala
Osage
Owasso
Pawnee
Peggs
Porter
Preston
Pryor
Quapaw
Salina
Sand Springs
Sapulpa
Schulter
Sequoyah Claremore
Tulsa
Union
Verdigris
Wagoner
Welch
Weleetka
This school closings list will be updated as closings are announced.