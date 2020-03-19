THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
SOUTHERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
SOUTHERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
MCINTOSH COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
WESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
OKMULGEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
* UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* AT 1216 PM CDT, DOPPLER ESTIMATES 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE
FALLEN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. WHILE THE HEAVY RAINS HAVE ENDED,
FLOODING FROM THIS RAIN WILL LINGER FOR MANY HOURS.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
MUSKOGEE... OKMULGEE...
WAGONER... BRISTOW...
OKEMAH... EUFAULA...
PRYOR... BIXBY...
JENKS... OKFUSKEE...
GLENPOOL... COWETA...
PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA...
HENRYETTA... FORT GIBSON...
CHECOTAH... CHOUTEAU...
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH ARE
POSSIBLE WHERE IT IS STILL RAINING IN THE WARNED AREA.
THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS,
INTERSTATE 40 IN OKLAHOMA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND 286.
INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 187 AND 193, BETWEEN MILE MARKERS
237 AND 238, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 261 AND 272.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR ROGERS...
SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...CREEK...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN
PAWNEE AND TULSA COUNTIES...
AT 1138 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY
RAINFALL ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN
ACROSS THE WARNED AREA FROM EARLY MORNING STORMS AND A SECOND ROUND
OF ONGOING THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY. THE CURRENT THUNDERSTORMS ARE
QUICKLY MOVING TO THE EAST. HOWEVER, FLOODING FROM THESE RAINS WILL
LIKELY LINGER FOR MANY HOURS. ONE PARTICULAR AREA HARDEST HIT WAS IN
THE COLLINSVILLE AREA, NEAR HORSEPEN CREEK. THIS CREEK IS FLOODING
WEST OF THE CANEY RIVER, WHICH IS ALSO FLOODING.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE...
OWASSO... SAPULPA...
JENKS... GLENPOOL...
SKIATOOK... CATOOSA...
COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS...
MANNFORD... DRUMRIGHT...
CHELSEA... SPERRY...
KELLYVILLE... OOLOGAH...
OILTON... DEPEW...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 178 AND 235, AND
BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 238 AND 260.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
ILLINOIS RIVER AT CHEWEY AFFECTING ADAIR...CHEROKEE AND DELAWARE
COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO.
* UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON.
* AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 18.96 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO WILL CONTINUE RISING TO
NEAR 19.5 FEET THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS NEAR 56TH STREET
NORTH NEAR MINGO ROAD. MINGO ROAD NEAR 66TH STREET NORTH MAY BECOME
IMPASSABLE. ACCESS ROADS NEAR THE OXLEY NATURE CENTER AT MOHAWK
PARK MAY BE FLOODED.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY.
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING.
* AT 1:30 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 30.43 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS CRESTING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE IS CRESTING AND WILL
BEGIN FALLING THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 31.0 FEET, WIDESPREAD MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE CANEY RIVER BECOME IMPASSABLE.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO
40 MPH POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, PAWNEE, TULSA AND ROGERS
COUNTIES.
* WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
ILLINOIS RIVER AT CHEWEY AFFECTING ADAIR...CHEROKEE AND DELAWARE
COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY.
* UNTIL LATE TONIGHT.
* AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 22.91 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS CRESTING.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY WILL BEGIN FALLING AND
WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT.
* IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET, MINOR RURAL FLOODING OCCURS FROM SKIATOOK TO
TURLEY.
School districts express support as education department seeks to ax state testing for this year amid coronavirus pandemic
The Oklahoma State Department of Education's ongoing attempt to forgo statewide testing this school year has earned the support of local district leaders.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced on Thursday her intent to pursue a federal waiver that would suspend required student assessments for 2019-20.
This effort is the latest in an unprecedented series of actions meant to ensure the safety of students and school communities as the COVID-19 outbreak in Oklahoma intensifies. Earlier this week, the state school board ordered the total shutdown of all accredited public schools until at least April 6. Education officials also requested numerous federal waivers allowing districts to serve meals to students during the extended closure.
“Our educators and district leaders need to shift their focus from assessments to essential services, including child nutrition and planning, to continue student learning through alternative delivery methods," Hofmeister said. "Their priority cannot be with assessments that would be of questionable validity in the wake of a global pandemic. Assessments are very important tools, but they do not outweigh other considerations during this time of uncertainty.”
The Every Student Succeeds Act requires each state to administer tests in English language arts, mathematics and science in grades 3-8 as well as once in high school. The U.S. Department of Education has indicated it would consider waiver requests from states with widespread closures related to the spread of COVID-19.
If Oklahoma's request is approved, the waiver also would suspend school report cards for the current year.
Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller, who has been a vocal opponent of the annual Oklahoma School Report Card, said he "wholeheartedly" agrees with the decision to scrap student assessments and school grades due to the pandemic.
"This is a sensible move given the uncertainty associated with the question of when or if Oklahoma schools are able to resume classes," Miller said in a statement. "During this unprecedented medical crisis, our shared focus needs to be on the safety and health of our students, staff and fellow Oklahomans. We appreciate the superintendent's strong leadership during this challenging time."
Erin Lester, executive director of teaching at learning at Tulsa Public Schools, said the waiver would prioritize the safety and well-being of students, families and employees over state assessments and accountability measures.
Todd Nelson, senior executive director of research, design and assessment at Union Public Schools, also called the waiver request an appropriate response given the severity of the situation and commended the state education department for being proactive.
"Any data collected from the assessments would certainly have been affected by the loss of instructional time, which would make drawing meaningful conclusions difficult," Nelson said. "Any remaining days of school this year will be better spent in the learning process rather than taking additional time for testing.”
Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the federal waiver and said she can't imagine the request not being approved.
Durkee believes the lack of instruction at the beginning of the spring testing period combined with the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prove disastrous for students.
"This isn't just about (physical) health," she said. "It's also about that mental anxiety people have regarding this whole situation. I don't think kids statistically would be fully investing their efforts into these tests, so I would be worried about the validity of the testing for sure."
