Cambry Shields, who provides Chromebook support for Owasso High School, sits in the parking lot of the West Campus on the first day of distance learning on Monday. Owasso Public Schools plans to recommend making May 11 its final day for lessons and May 15 the final day for students. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

The final day of school will come much sooner than originally intended for many districts wanting to shorten the duration of distance learning.

Fifteen local superintendents participated in a flash survey last week that asked when they wanted to end the school year for students. Six leaned toward May 8, while five answered May 15. Two chose May 21, and two were undecided.

Broken Arrow Public Schools was among the first districts to amend its 2019-20 calendar after being told to decide its own end dates for distance learning. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Board of Education has waived the financial penalties for failure to offer the minimum number of annual instructional hours.

The final day of instruction for most Broken Arrow students will be May 8. Those who are behind and need additional help will have until May 22 to continue working remotely with their teachers, Superintendent Janet Dunlop said.

This flexibility is made easier by schools’ not being required to grade assignments or teach new concepts for the remainder of the school year. The next few weeks primarily will be spent expanding on what’s already been introduced.

“Online instruction is hard. It’s not as easy as teaching face to face,” Dunlop said. “We realize there’s a limit to how long we feel people will be able to maintain this. So let’s use that time to finish up coursework with students who are on track to graduate and on track to move to the next grade.

“Then that time from May 8 to May 22, that allows our teachers to focus really on those students we’re concerned about who may not have the skills they need yet or may be behind in their classes and need to catch up.”

Bixby Public Schools is considering May 8 as its final day for posting lessons and May 12 as the final day of the school year. The extra days will allow teachers to connect with students and make sure they’re not missing anything.

Meanwhile, the final day for teachers likely will remain May 21. The Bixby school board will vote on the revised calendar Thursday.

Part of the need to end the year early stems from the inaccessibility of distance learning, Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said. Conducting Individualized Education Plan meetings, for example, is hard to do when schools are closed.

But it’s also important to allow teachers to perform a full evaluation of the district’s brief foray into remote instruction and possibly even prepare to continue virtual education in August.

“We don’t even want to think about that,” Miller said. “But we still need to make sure our teachers have adequate time to finalize grades, to make sure that we’re being as fair and equitable in giving as much grace as we can to kids, and also to review the instruction over these final five or six weeks and make changes to refine our model in the event that we need to start the school year in a different way.”

The unofficial plan at Union Public Schools is to wrap up lessons May 4 and make May 15 the final day of school for students. Teachers will finish the year May 18 if the new calendar is approved next week.

These dates fall about a week earlier than the district previously planned. Board members adjusted the calendar before spring break to end school May 22.

Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said he is recommending an even shorter school year to give the district more time to close out the many issues surrounding distance learning.

“Primarily, I want to make sure we’ve done everything within our power to make sure our seniors certainly are set up to graduate,” Hartzler said, “and that we are meeting their needs in term of the transcripts and things that they’re going to need in order to transition off to college or vocation or the military.”

Like Bixby’s superintendent, Hartzler stressed the need to start planning early for the implementation of home-based instruction in 2020-21.

“I certainly hope COVID-19 has run its course by August so that we are able to start the school year normally,” he said.

“But at the same time, we want to make sure that we have a contingency plan in place for where if we again need to pivot into this distance learning format, then we can do so much quicker than we did this time around.”

Owasso Public Schools plans to recommend making May 11 its final day for lessons and May 15 the final school day for students.

Tulsa Public Schools will recommend ending the school year May 15 but has not decided a final date for teachers.

