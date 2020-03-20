A second member of the University of Oklahoma community has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a news release from the university Friday evening.
The university reportedly is working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to trace the people with whom the patient has been in contact.
The announcement comes five days after the university's first positive test for COVID-19 was revealed Sunday.
On Wednesday, the university announced that it would move to online-only classes through the end of the spring semester and postpone graduation.