A Tulsa World analysis of the 2019 Oklahoma School Testing Program shows most local districts outperformed state averages in the third year of Oklahoma’s latest standardized tests — at least through fifth grade. Middle school math was a different story, with close to half the districts performing below the state average in each of those grades.
Among local districts, Bixby posted the highest student-proficiency rates on five of the 14 state tests. Skiatook came in second with top proficiency rates on four tests. Berryhill posted two top scores, while Owasso, Sperry and Collinsville each had one.
Epic Charter Schools trails statewide averages on all 14 state tests for students in grades three to eight and posted proficiency rates on four of those tests on par with or even lower than the perennially low Tulsa and Oklahoma City inner-city districts.
