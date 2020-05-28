A last-ditch effort at sponsorship by proponents of a new charter school as part of a yet-to-be constructed housing development in northwest Tulsa failed on Thursday.
One Oklahoma State Board of Education member said he could not support the idea because it “feels like state-sponsored gentrification.”
The proposal called for a school called Harlow Creek Elementary to be built at the site of a future residential neighborhood development called “Evolving Communities,” located in the Osage Hills near Edison Street and 33rd West Avenue. Its plan was to open in fall 2021 and serve up to 80 students in kindergarten through third grade initially, then expand each year until it offers prekindergarten through grade five.
Scott Pardee, the would-be school founder and developer, had appealed to the state school board for sponsorship because the Tulsa school board denied the charter school proposal in late January.
Ultimately, the state board split on Thursday’s decision to deny Harlow Creek sponsorship. Bill Flanagan, of Claremore, and Estela Hernandez and Jennifer Monies, of Oklahoma City, voted no.
On top of hearing Tulsa Public Schools’ reasons for denying Harlow Creek local school sponsorship, the state board was given a detailed report by an Oklahoma State Department of Education team that reviewed Harlow Creek’s application.
But many state board members said their chief concern was about the concept of sponsoring a charter school as an anchor feature of a money-making housing development.
Board member Carlisha Williams Bradley, said she grew up in that area and was troubled by the apparent lack of support for the school proposal by existing residents, whom Pardee said would be better served with the new school choice.
"'Helping the community, doing this for the community.' Where is the voice of the community?" she said. “It was noted by SDE (state Department of Education) reviewers that support for this application was generated from outside this area. Are we supporting a housing development or are we creating a true school choice for a vulnerable student population? That is a point of contention for me.”
Kurt Bollenbach, a board member from Kingfisher, said he agreed with Bradley.
“This feels like state-sponsored gentrification and we are putting an amenity into a development instead of helping kids who live in the 74127 area code,” he said.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said, “I very much want the project to be going forward, yet half of our conversation has been about real estate and development. It just feels like this conversation is putting the cart before the horse right now.”