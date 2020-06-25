Oologah-Talala Public Schools had its state accreditation placed on probation Thursday and its local school board and superintendent are being publicly reprimanded by the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
Representatives of the Rogers County school district were first summoned before the state board in October, citing their handling of four separate cases of teacher “misconduct of a sexual nature involving students” over the last four years.
Then they were summoned again in a letter sent in March, which stated that a concerned parent informed the state about a new case — this time of a high school girls basketball coach accused by multiple students of sexual harrassment — that the local school district reportedly did not tell them about in a timely fashion.
Not all of the cases resulted in criminal prosecution, but all five did result in the suspension or revocation of the teachers’ credentials by the state Board of Education.
But the matter before the state Board of Education was delayed until Thursday as state and local education officials grappled with statewide school closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After discussing Oologah-Talala’s issues with representatives of the local district and school board for three hours in executive session, which is not open to the public, the state board voted unanimously in taking the extraordinary action against Oologah-Talala’s accreditation.
The probation period was set for the remainder of 2019-20, as well as all of 2020-21, with local officials being required to provide quarterly updates to the state Board of Education beginning in July.
And the state board directed its attorney to draft letters of public reprimand against Oologah-Talala Superintendent Max Tanner and the district’s local school board.
“The Oologah-Talala board of education has a responsibility to the safety and well-being of their students as well as the school culture built by the leadership they hired. There were five district teachers since 2016 who have either surrendered, or faced revocation of, their teaching certificates following sexual misconduct incidents,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, in a written statement to the Tulsa World. “In the most recent case, district leaders allowed time to lapse before notifying appropriate parties. District leaders and local boards have a clear duty to move swiftly when notified of complaints involving inappropriate action with a child.”
After the meeting, another state board member called the situation “very alarming and concerning.”
“They were very convincing in saying they were going to get things righted and get their house in order (in October). However right after that, there was a fifth case of inappropriateness, but it was not reported in timely fashion by that school district,” said Brian Bobek, of Oklahoma City. “I myself am a parent, as are all of my colleagues. Governor (Kevin) Stitt asked us to serve on this board and he uses a couple of words a lot — transparency and accountability.
"He is holding us accountable for making sure kids can go there and be safe and not under duress and be educated. Or hope is there wont be any more cases.”
Brad Clark, the state board’s attorney, said the action taken Thursday against Oologah-Talala was indeed remarkable because it is the final straw before a district could lose state accreditation, which would force its closure.
“This finding is that a district has consistently violated rules and regulations or deliberately violated rules and regulations,” Clark said. “The situation will be monitored. It’s fair to say another incident — if there were a sixth incident in the district, I think that would certainly tip the scales and bring that right back to the state board for more action.”
Oologah-Talala is located just north of Collinsville and Claremore and serves about 1,800 students.
Superintendent Max Tanner told the Tulsa World on Thursday evening: “I will be working with our (local) board of education to correct some areas of concern starting immediately and we look forward to making these positive changes in compliance and culture in our district. Oologah-Talala has a tradition of excellence and we will continue to improve for our students and families.”
The Tulsa World has also reached out to representatives of the local school board in Oologah but has not yet received a response.
Steve Mullen, a concerned parent in the district, said he closely monitored Thursday's state board meeting, calling their action "harsh but not a complete surprise."
"It has become abundantly clear that the community has lost complete confidence in Max Tanner's ability to faithfully perform the duties of superintendent. Today's action unfortunately confirms the incompetence of the administration including those who serve Tanner," said Mullen.