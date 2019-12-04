NORMAN — For the first time in a generation, the University of Oklahoma is developing a framework to define the core vision and values for the institution.
Administrators are developing a strategic framework that will illustrate broad values and specific goals for the next five years and beyond. The first draft of the plan is due in early February.
OU Provost Kyle Harper said the university hasn’t had such a framework in a generation.
“Given the leadership transitions here that have further clouded what our operable goals are, we’re starting from a place of really basic questions about what kind of institution do we want to be,” Harper said. “To be able to execute it on this kind of time frame, a project that’s really fundamental to who we are … it’s been very challenging but at the same time I think a very helpful goal to our community to have clarity on what we value.”