School districts throughout the Tulsa metro have finalized their distance learning models and are prepared to start the daunting task of teaching students from home Monday.
Administrations spent the past two weeks figuring out how to tackle home-based instruction after Oklahoma public schools received the order to finish the year remotely.
The plans they came up with largely mirror one another, thanks to a wealth of guidance and resources supplied by the State Education Department. They all protect students from failing due to limitations from remote learning and require minimal daily instruction time.
Most distance learning models rely on virtual education. That especially rings true in the suburbs, where teenagers carrying around district-issued laptops has become the norm.
But these models also provide alternative learning methods for students who don’t have a computer or high-speed internet at home. Lack of access emerged as one of the largest barriers standing in the way of equitable remote instruction.
Jenks Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Butterfield said the transition has served as a reminder for districts that technological disparity exists everywhere.
“We’re still more fortunate in this suburban environment than some of our colleagues out in the more rural areas of Oklahoma, where internet access is scarce at best,” Butterfield said. “That’s not something I think a lot of us think about, especially in the metro area, but it’s a real need that has certainly been brought to the forefront once again.”
The superintendent presented her district’s distance learning model during a virtual school board meeting this week. The district’s current online framework at Jenks served as an essential guide for transitioning to remote instruction.
Because they are issued Chromebooks as part of a one-to-one technology program, students in seventh through 12th grades will receive and complete coursework entirely through the online Canvas Learning Management System.
Elementary students will receive their instruction through choice boards, which allow families to choose from a variety of learning activities across different subject areas. Many activities can be completed with little to no technology, while others rely more on online programs and applications.
Intermediate students — those in fifth and sixth grades — will use a combination of weekly choice boards and Canvas to access their lessons.
Bixby Public Schools is using a similar concept called learning menus for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade. These will incorporate content and skills from primary subject areas and provide activities for students to experience art, music, physical education and other electives.
The thematic instructional units, which will be distributed every week online but also can be mailed directly, are meant to be uncomplicated and family-oriented, Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said.
For example, a second-grade learning menu features a chart with habitat-themed activities for subjects like reading and social studies. The math activity involves counting the number of plants and animals in a close-by habitat and then graphing that data for three to four days.
The directions encourage modifying the activities to make them more challenging or easier for students, who can record the results on a computer or a piece of paper or even tell them to a family member.
“What we’ve tried to do is create a matrix with these different learning menus that allow parents and students to adapt it to their level without integrating a lot of technology,” Miller said. “We just felt that was going to be difficult and cumbersome and not work very well for us.”
Bixby High School students will use their district-issued Chromebooks to finish the year through the Canvas Learning Management System.
So will high-schoolers at Union Public Schools, which rolled out its own one-to-one program for ninth grade and up this year. They’ll receive daily assignments to complete on Canvas.
Meanwhile, assignments for elementary and middle school students will be posted every Monday morning on Union’s website, where they’re separated by school and grade. Those without their own electronic devices are eligible to receive one if they don’t have an older sibling at Union High School.
Although students can improve their grades through remote learning in the coming weeks, they won’t be able to lower them from where they were before the school shutdown, Union Assistant Superintendent Sandi Calvin said. Districts have been advised against negatively impacting student grades because of the inequities surrounding remote instruction.
“Our focus and our direction from the State Education Department is that we don’t want to harm students going into this process of distance learning,” Calvin said.
Remote education at Sand Springs Public Schools will be delivered primarily through online instruction. However, home-based learning packets will be distributed — potentially via mail — as needed.
The district is providing Chromebooks and WiFi hot spot units to families without internet or computers at home, though hot spots are in limited supply due to a shortage from vendors.
Educators in Sand Springs have been instructed to use common online learning platforms to alleviate confusion from teacher to teacher or subject to subject. These include the video-conferencing application Google Meet, as well as Google Classroom, where they can post and grade assignments. They’re also encouraged to deliver content through YouTube and FlipGrid, which allows for short video-based discussions between teachers and students.
Broken Arrow Public Schools has prepared eight versions of its distance learning plan to give students based on their grade level.
The elaborate model features a unique instructional framework for each elementary school grade, in addition to frameworks for middle school and high school.
Administrators created separate frameworks for students from prekindergarten through fifth grade because it’s harder for them to adapt to online education, said Karla Dyess, associate superintendent of instructional services at Broken Arrow.
For one, only middle school and high school students receive Chromebooks. Dyess also said many parents may not have time to walk their kids through daily virtual lessons, and the last thing the district wants to do is encourage children to log on unsupervised.
However, she said it’s imperative that elementary-aged students don’t fall behind in their learning.
“We really wanted to make sure students get the essential skills they need, regardless of what their internet exposure may be at home or whether their parents are working all day and don’t have a lot of time to support them on the internet,” Dyess said. “Little kids need so much guidance, so we wanted to make it as easy as possible.”
The frameworks for elementary students don’t require the use of technology. They consist of activities for them to complete at their own pace throughout the week without formal instruction.
Each grade will receive a weekly distance learning packet with a list of potential activities for core subjects like math and reading, as well as extracurriculars like music and physical education. They also include suggested times for instruction and learning and links to helpful online resources. Elementary students also won't submit hard copies of their work. Instead, their teachers will check in with them weekly to monitor their progress.
Broken Arrow’s distance learning model also includes extensive guidelines for reaching students with disabilities and English-language learners.
Special education teachers have been contacting parents, scheduling meetings and adjusting instruction to meet children’s individual needs. Teachers of English learners will host virtual meetings for each grade level and help modify assignments for their students to complete from home.
At Owasso Public Schools, students from eighth through 12th grades will use Google Classroom to complete weekly lessons, while those in seventh and lower will receive digital lesson packets.
Material for all grades is designed to be accessible by any kind of device, even a cellphone, said Margaret Coates, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Owasso.
Despite the multitude of challenges lying ahead, Coates said she’s “almost” excited for the challenge of distance learning because it’s forcing educators to embrace the digital era. Even the most technology-resistant teachers now are communicating and planning daily through online messaging and conferencing applications like Google Hangouts.
“I think we’re going to come out the other side of this with a whole new skill set that we can carry forward with us,” Coates said. “We’re also learning how to overcome obstacles and building that education grit we need to not only survive, but thrive during adversity.”
