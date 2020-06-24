The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved a two-year extension to Superintendent Deborah Gist's contract during a special meeting that ended early Wednesday morning.
Gist's contract, which previously was set to expire in June 2021, will now continue through June 30, 2023. Board members discussed the contract for more than six hours in executive session before voting around 1 a.m. Only Jennettie Marshall and Stacey Woolley voted against the extension.
For the first hour of the virtual meeting, a small group of community activists gathered outside the Education Service Center and protested the board vote, asking that it be pushed back to October.
Protest organizer Melissa Remington said she believes the decision needed to be delayed to give board members enough time to evaluate the superintendent’s reopening plan for the upcoming school year. Remington noted that the previous contract extension three years ago occurred in October and questioned why this vote is happening so much earlier.
“We think they should wait until October this year to make an informed decision based on the fact that we’ll have seen whether this coronavirus plan that she’s come up with actually works,” she said.
Remington also questioned the timing of the extension, which occurred exactly one week before a runoff election for two school board seats. She alleges that doing so is an “intentional” effort to prevent new potential board members from participating in the vote.
Her husband, Stephen Remington, was running against incumbent Ruth Ann Fate for the board’s District 6 seat until his elimination during the primaries in February. Fate will be on the ballot opposite University of Oklahoma Professor Jerry Griffin next Tuesday.
“I think that this (vote) was done a week before because they are aware that Ruth Ann does not have the vote,” Melissa Remington said.
Board President Shawna Keller said contract extensions typically occur between July and August, adding that the October 2017 vote was “pushing it.”
This year, Keller said it was important to have a clear, early answer of who would lead the district moving forward due to the unprecedented and potential long-term nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keller also said it was never the board’s intention to have the vote so close to the school board election, which originally was scheduled in April but was postponed due to the pandemic.
“Had the election been in April, we still would have had the contract discussion in June, basically,” she said. “So that part didn’t change.”
However, Keller said the board decided against delaying the vote despite the new election date in part because they didn’t want to overwhelm new members with such a momentous decision.
“It’s not fair to ask a brand new board member to come in and vote on Dr. Gist’s contract, I don’t think,” she said. “It’s not fair to them because they don’t even know what they don’t know. I can tell you having been there before as a new board member, there’s so much that goes on that isn’t in the news or the paper or on Facebook that happens behind the scenes to get to the stuff that is actually public interfacing.
“A lot of Dr. Gist’s evaluation and the option to renew or not her contract, I think is really based on those things. So it didn’t feel very fair to the new board member or to Dr. Gist either to have that decision made by someone who doesn’t understand the daily workings of the district, of the decisions that are made daily, of the amount of contact we have with her or the amount of work we put into things. I feel they would not have a complete picture from which to make that decision.”
Moments before voting against the contract extension, board member Stacey Woolley said her decision was less about Gist's performance and more about not allowing potential new board members to be part of the discussion. She believes the board should have delayed its vote until after next week's election.
Jennettie Marshall, the other board member who voted no, also said she thinks the decision should have been postponed.
Featured video
From 2016: 10 things you should know about TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist