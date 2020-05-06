We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In-person instruction will resume across Tulsa Community College's six campuses this fall — just not in the same way as usual.

TCC is preparing a comprehensive course schedule that will prioritize health and safety as student and employees return for the 2020-21 school year, President Leigh Goodson announced Wednesday. The plan is to reopen the college's four main campuses, along with its two community campuses and the Education Outreach Center, in a limited capacity.

“As TCC makes plans for the fall semester, we are faced with a new reality,” Goodson said. “In developing our schedule, we acknowledge that the new norm looks different than past years. Offering small high-quality classes, TCC provides you one of the most affordable tuition rates in the state as well as flexibility.”

As part of its adjusted fall schedule, the community college has altered 80% of its class sections to provide students with several options for how and where they want to take courses. They can choose from a combination of four delivery methods involving online and face-to-face instruction.

One option involves the delivery of content through the internet with no scheduled class times. Another features online conference-style courses in which students must log in at designated times. A blended option allows them to receive instruction online and in person, while they may be able to forgo online classes altogether.

“We are committed to providing an excellent learning experience where the student can choose the preferred mode of instruction and have the opportunity for greater engagement with our talented faculty,” said Cindy Hess, senior vice president and chief academic officer. “Our faculty are squarely focused on teaching and learning in all modes and will have additional support resources and professional development for online delivery including faculty mentors.”

Meanwhile, Goodson said classrooms are being evaluated to determine how many students should be allowed in based on square footage and sanitizing protocols. Some areas not previously used for teaching, such as large meeting rooms, also may be used as classrooms to allow for greater space.

Classes will not be scheduled back to back in the same room so they can be cleaned, she added. Students will have limited access to learning spaces on campuses for study, technology use and testing.

Courses with a lab component and programs requiring specific equipment for teaching and learning will receive priority for face-to-face scheduling. Examples include aviation, nursing, performing arts and science.

“While we cannot predict what will happen, we are ready and have multiple plans to help our students succeed,” Goodson said. “Our mission of building success through education has not wavered and, in fact, our resolve has been strengthened by these challenges.”

Summer classes will remain online with increased computer lab support on campus for students who don’t have access to technology.

Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma also have announced their own plans to resume in-person instructional in the fall.

