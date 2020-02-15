Tulsa Community College is inviting high school seniors interested in receiving free tuition to learn about its Tulsa Achieves program at an upcoming event.
The BluePrint workshop will allow Tulsa County high-schoolers to learn about the benefits and eligibility requirements of the program from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22 at the TCC Northeast Campus, located at 3727 E. Apache St.
They’ll also meet current Tulsa Achieves students and faculty members to learn more about available majors, student organizations and student life.
The program works in conjunction with federal and state grant funding and pays full tuition and fees for up to 63 college credit hours or three years of college, whichever comes first. More than 21,000 students have participated in Tulsa Achieves since it started in 2007.
To qualify, students must live in Tulsa County, have at least a 2.0 grade-point average and enroll at TCC the fall after they graduate.
They also must perform 40 hours of community service for every academic year they participate in Tulsa Achieves.
Booker T. Washington High School graduate Katia Jennings, who began the program at TCC last semester, said she decided to sign up for Tulsa Achieves after attending a BluePrint workshop.
”I just think the affordability aspect made it a really good option, compared to other schools in Oklahoma,” Jennings said. “I could stay home. I could work. It was really flexible, so I think that’s kind of what made me interested in the program.”
She originally intended to enroll at one of the state colleges, with the University of Oklahoma being the front runner.
Now Jennings encourages others to weigh all their options before deciding where to go to school. Mitigating debt, she noted, should be a key factor.
Her current plan is to transfer to Northeastern State University after finishing TCC. Although she’ll still have to pay some tuition, the cost won’t be nearly as high as it would have been if she headed straight to a four-year institution.
“It means a lot because college is definitely a really big financial investment,” Jennings said. “I didn’t want to put myself in a position that I know would become a burden in the future. I knew this would just take a load off me and my parents.”
High school students and their parents who are interested in attending next weekend’s BluePrint workshop are asked to RSVP by Monday at tulsacc.edu/blueprint.
