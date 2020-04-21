With teachers unable to pick up books from The Pencil Box for their students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit store’s executive director decided to take matters into her own hands.
The Pencil Box, which collects donated materials for educators in high-poverty schools, is giving away more than 5,000 books to Tulsa-area students engaged in distance learning. They’re being distributed through the organization’s numerous district partners.
Tulsa Public Schools received about 1,000 books earlier this month. Officials are passing them out, along with weekly learning packets, at the district’s approximately 40 grab-and-go meal sites.
Local districts such as TPS have primarily implemented distance learning through virtual education. But Nancy Bolzle, who launched The Pencil Box about four years ago, said the donated books are meant to supplement and reinforce students’ learning skills as they study from home the rest of the semester. They also can provide hours of entertainment and solace during these grueling months of isolation.
“A lot of us find escape through books,” Bolzle said. “We find adventure and comfort. Teachers might be using them to have students read and do book reports. Reading is always valuable in the learning experience, so just reinforcing those skills is critical, regardless of whether we’re going through a crisis like we are today or not. Reading is always important in the learning experience.”
The books were received, disinfected, boxed and isolated several months before the viral outbreak began. They would have been available for eligible teachers alongside countless other school supplies at The Pencil Box’s new location near Sixth Street and Utica Avenue.
Before spring break, The Pencil Box distributed $491,000 worth of supplies to 25,000 low-income students and 470 teachers in 52 schools for the 2019-20 school year. The store has given out the equivalent of $1.678 million since opening in 2015.
The closure of all nonessential businesses along with the statewide shutdown of public school buildings has made it more difficult to accomplish Bolzle’s ultimate goal of equipping low-income children with what they need to learn. Only teachers at Tulsa County public schools where at least 70% of students live at or below the federal poverty level can take advantage of her free store.
But public education hasn’t stopped because schools are closed, and neither has Bolzle’s resolve. Ensuring that students have access to reading materials during this unprecedented crisis is critical, she said, no matter how or where they’re learning.
“All of us find ourselves thrust into this COVID-19 pandemic. Our lives have been uprooted,” she said. “For us to be able to support the students and teachers and to help maintain as much normalcy in their lives as possible is so important.
“The kids have been abruptly removed from their schools, taken away from their friends, taken away from their teachers. So if something as simple as a book can provide them an outlet and an adventure while at the same time reinforcing those critical learning skills, how wonderful is that?”
Bolzle said the need for free school supplies will be even greater in the fall due to the economic fallout from the pandemic. With record levels of unemployment in Oklahoma, The Pencil Box expects to serve a significantly higher number of students when school resumes in August.
Fulfilling that need will be even harder if remote learning continues next school year. Many districts are preparing for the possibility of having to implement home-based instruction after summer break if social distancing sanctions remain in effect.
“We don’t know what school is going to look like when the school year 2020-21 starts in August, but we know that learning must continue,” Bolzle said. “And access to school supplies is essential for the learning experience. We are working with the school districts to be prepared to support the students and teachers however that might be.”
