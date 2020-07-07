Tulsa Public Schools has started serving free grab-and-go suppers at five select sites across the district to complement its already existing breakfast and lunch meals for students.
The meals are available Mondays through Thursdays at Central High School, Kendall-Whittier Elementary, MacArthur Elementary, Monroe Demonstration Academy, and Zarrow International School as part of the district’s Summer Cafe program. Families of students who are 18 and younger can pick up dinner and breakfast (for the following day) from 5 to 6:30 p.m. without cost at those locations.
Meanwhile, TPS will continue to serve free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches at 40 locations from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
District employees also still are providing Mobile Meals at about 170 bus stops across the city every weekday, with buses stopping at each site for either five minutes or until the last meal is served.
TPS and other districts began offering grab-and-go and Mobile Meals in March, not long after schools shut down and transitioned to distance learning during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The demand from families was enormous due to record-high unemployment rates resulting from closures of nonessential businesses. Tulsa Public Schools passed out more than 82,000 meals that first week, while Union Public Schools distributed over 32,000.
Those numbers continued to surge during the rest of the altered school year, with TPS distributing more than 800,000 meals and Union distributing more than 430,000 by May. That’s when districts also began to announce the continuation of grab-and-go meals during the summer.
At TPS, parents and guardians may pick up the meals without their kids present if they bring the child’s student ID, school report card, passport, birth certificate, government-issued identification card or any document listing their relationship to the child. They also may show employees a text message sent from the district’s short code (67587) regarding meal pickup.
A full list of pick-up locations is available at tulsaschools.org/mealsites.