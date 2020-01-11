Impending weather conditions have prompted Tulsa Public Schools to cancel this weekend’s Enrollment Expo.
District officials decided against holding the event, which was scheduled on Saturday morning at the Cox Business Center, after multiple days of monitoring weather patterns and consulting with the National Weather Service and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.
The decision was announced early Friday afternoon due to a “high degree of certainty” that weather conditions Saturday morning could include a wintry mix of sleet and snow with a wind chill of 14 degrees, TPS spokeswoman Lauren Partain said in a statement. Forecasters expect the Tulsa area to receive 1-3 inches of snow Saturday.
Although ground temperatures should be warm, Partain said the combination of the low wind chill, consistent precipitation and low temperature overnight along with the forecasted wintry mix and snow could create unsafe road, sidewalk and parking lot conditions.
“These conditions are expected to be in place through the early afternoon, creating a risk for teams, families and community members traveling to and from the event,” she said. “While Oklahoma weather can often be unpredictable, we are erring on the side of caution to keep our students, teachers, parents and school leaders safe.”
This would have been the first year for the Enrollment Expo, which aimed to give families a chance to meet principals and fill out enrollment applications. Representatives from each of the district’s 81 traditional and charter school options would have been available to answer questions and highlight their programs.
Partain said it’s unlikely the expo will be rescheduled. The enrollment period for the 2020-21 school year ends Jan. 31.
Families still can fill out an application until then from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at Martin Regional Library, Rudisill Regional Library, Tulsa City-County Library and Zarrow Regional Library. They also can be completed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TPS Enrollment Center or online at tulsaschools.org/enrolltulsa.
