Tulsa Public Schools has unveiled a new employee resource designed to offer professional learning opportunities for teachers and staff members working remotely. 

The Team Tulsa Learning Hub is an online knowledge management platform featuring district technical support tools and ongoing services to help employees continue their professional learning from home. 

The hub will provide several resources regarding distance learning tools, best practice tips, wellness practices for adults and students and management and leadership materials.

Having a resource that curates all the content and professional learning in one place will allow employees to engage in self-directed learning and dive into a plethora of resources virtually, said Quentin Liggins, director of talent initiatives at TPS.

District officials continue to assess what school will look like when it returns in August and whether more distance learning is needed during the fall. 

"As we move into the summer and into the fall, no matter what the context we're looking at, we're having a resource that is going to be critical for us moving forward as we continue to build the capacity of our team," Liggins said. "And I think it differentiates us as a district not only locally, but nationally as well." 

Although the Learning Hub already has launched, administrators will continue to add resources in the coming months. In addition to tech support and professional development, the platform reportedly will offer 120 live virtual learning sessions along with a number of learning opportunities and resources for teachers that can be accessed at any time.

Liggins said the hub is a collaboration among the district's professional learning, data and talent teams. 

