Tulsa Public Schools is launching a district-wide virtual option for families who don’t want to send their children to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic this fall.
The Tulsa Virtual Academy is intended for anyone who is at high risk of infection or whose parents prefer them to stay home, though the program is open to anyone.
Although the alternative school Tulsa Learning Academy has offered full-time virtual programming at the middle and high school levels for years, this new option will be available for prekindergarten and up, said Danielle Neves, deputy chief of academics at TPS.
“It’s open to any student who wants to take advantage of an opportunity to take all of their courses virtually,” Neves said. “So it’s a pretty exciting new way of doing school that we’re going to be able to have available for any students who need it.”
Those who sign up for the program will remain enrolled in their own school despite not having to be there in person.
For now, the Tulsa Virtual Academy is being hosted on a temporary basis. Neves said the district aims to continue building “robust programming that can be offered flexibly” for students, whether it’s through a permanent virtual academy or additional blended learning opportunities.
“We are exploring what that will look like in future years,” she said, “but right now we are committed to all the work that’s happening in this upcoming year with this pandemic.”
Students participating in the Tulsa Virtual Academy will be able to transition back to in-person learning at any point if they change their mind.
Everyone else will return to school for the 2020-2021 school year — but not every day.
Earlier last week, the Tulsa school board approved a modified calendar that will make Wednesdays a district-wide virtual learning day for at least the first quarter of the fall semester. This move is meant to give custodians time to clean and sanitize classrooms weekly and teachers time to engage in planning, team collaboration and professional learning.
The unprecedented calendar also allows TPS to transition between full-time distance learning and face-to-face instruction as needed due to the predicted long-term risk of COVID-19. District administrators will rely on recommendations from local health officials to decide among three potential scheduling options: in-person learning, 100% distance learning and a combination of the two.
Neves said the Tulsa Virtual Academy provides an extra layer of protection during this unpredictable and volatile situation.
“The most important thing we were trying to build for is flexibility so that we’re able to be in person as much as possible while still being safe,” Neves said. “Even with that flexibility built into our school calendar, we also know that there are students who are at a higher risk of serious illness if they come into the building or live with people in higher-risk categories. Because safety is our biggest priority, it’s absolutely critical that we have a high-quality (virtual) option for our students in our district who won’t be able to come into our buildings this year.”
Those interested in signing up for the academy can do so online at tulsaschools.org