Tulsa Public Schools spent the week notifying district office employees whose positions are being recommended for deletion as part of Superintendent Deborah Gist's extensive budget-reduction plan.
Administrators notified 84 affected employees this week, both through face-to-face meetings and certified mail, about the proposal to eliminate their jobs. Friday morning, Gist sent a district-wide email announcing that all notifications have been completed.
The potential reduction in force is part of the superintendent's Shaping Our Future plan, which requires slashing about $20 million from the 2020-21 budget. Gist proposed most of her budget-reduction recommendations at last week's school board meeting. They involve closing four schools and slightly increasing elementary class sizes.
On Tuesday, the board received a memo from Gist detailing her recommendation to eliminate and defund certain positions across all service areas considered part of the district office. The affected positions are assigned to the Education Service Center, the Enrollment Center, the Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy, the transportation office, the maintenance office and other offices within school buildings.
"My recommendations include position eliminations at every salary level, from lower paid employees to some of our highest paid employees," Gist wrote. "Though the position eliminations will undoubtedly alter the work of the district and either directly or indirectly affect our schools, they are necessary given the financial context we must work within and the priorities we have identified in the work of Shaping Our Future."
TPS officials say they can save approximately $6.1 million through personnel reductions, which include salaries and benefits, and $7.3 million through non-personnel reductions at the district office.
Specific details about personnel reductions are being withheld until a special board meeting next month in which board members will hear and vote on the recommendation.
Affected staff members will continue their employment until June 30 if the board approves the recommendation, which also would create new positions to absorb the "critical functions of certain positions proposed for elimination or perform different work," Gist stated in her all-staff email.
"We are welcoming and encouraging all team members affected by the proposed reduction in force to apply for any open positions in which they are interested and qualified — whether those are the proposed new positions or existing positions," she said.
Employees whose positions are being recommended for deletion will be provided with due process rights as may be required by law, Gist said. If applicable, those employees have been provided with a written notice of their board hearing rights and may choose to argue against their termination at the special meeting in mid-February.
"It is because of these due process rights that we face limitations around sharing detailed information about the proposed reorganization related to this reduction in force," Gist said. "In addition to our legal obligations, our core value of team means that we care for and support each other by protecting the privacy of our colleagues who are grappling with this difficult news."
Meanwhile, board members on Tuesday will vote on closing four elementary schools — Jones, Grimes, Wright and Mark Twain — and increasing the elementary school staffing ratio by one student.
The school closures are expected to save the district $2 million to $3 million, while elementary staffing plan changes would save an estimated $3 million.
Featured video