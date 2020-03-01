A change in school bell times and increased rent for charter partners are some of the ways in which Tulsa Public Schools intends to save about $7 million through non-personnel reductions.
The recent elimination of more than 200 administrative positions accounted for less than half of the district’s plan to save an estimated $13 million to $14 million in cuts to district office services.
These overall reductions account for about 75% of Superintendent Deborah Gist’s plan to slash an estimated $20 million from next year’s budget. The rest of the savings come from eliminating four schools and increasing elementary class sizes, both of which were approved by the school board in January.
Administrators maintain the district office cuts minimize the direct impact on classrooms and are meant to put TPS in a position to avoid more shortfalls in the coming years as state funding for education continues to prove underwhelming.
“I think that putting all those pieces together, while I know we’re having conversations about the here and now in this budget, we don’t want to lose sight on the long-term sustainability of the district,” Chief Financial Officer Nolberto Delgadillo said.
Although the full details of the district office personnel reductions were released earlier this month, the specifics surrounding the changes largely have been kept under wraps because they have not been finalized. They also reportedly do not require board approval.
Delgadillo recently provided a deeper look into the intended non-personnel reductions, which are divided into six categories. Changes in services and increased efficiencies make up 43.8% of the savings at $3.2 million. The bulk of this area, Delgadillo said, concerns identifying outsourced services that can be absorbed internally or eliminated and then deciding which vendor contracts to reduce, alter or cancel.
Another element involves improving bus routing efficiency and changing the bell times at some schools to reduce transportation expenses. Most of the affected schools will begin at 9:15 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. or 8:30 a.m.
Delgadillo said shuffling bell times would save TPS approximately $2 million between non-personnel and personnel reductions. The district office reorganization approved last week included the defunding of 30 vacant bus driver positions and six vacant bus assistant positions.
Administrators still are evaluating enrollment data and won’t have a finalized list of affected schools until later this spring.
The second largest cost-saving category for non-personnel reductions centers on alleviating the general fund, which pays the majority of costs and the district’s total projected deficit, by charging expenses to other eligible fund sources.
For example, TPS identified more than $1 million in savings through shifting some workers compensation aspects away from the general fund. Much of that is possible due to a recent revenue boost in the child nutrition fund resulting from an uptick in the number of children ordering school meals, Delgadillo said.
Officials expect to save approximately $1.8 million through relieving the general fund.
The third category involves increasing income from current revenue sources and would save an estimated $1.6 million, which makes up 21.9% of the non-personnel district office reductions.
Delgadillo said the district is looking to increase rent for the TPS-authorized charter schools and any other outside entities leasing its properties. He did not provide specifics because the adjusted contracts won’t be finalized until May or June.
“There’s also a shift in how we provide transportation contracts that allow us to increase revenue because we’ll be increasing those charges as well,” he said. “These are conversations we’ve had. We’re working through it. We’re in a good place to see this increase in revenue.”
The final three categories — reductions in technology services, reducing/consolidating applications and inventory management changes — would save a combined $9 million. That equates to 9.7% of the approximate savings. Delgadillo said this is a conservative effort because of the continued refinement of next year’s budget.
Examples of the first two categories include moving away from providing support for videoconferencing applications like Webex and consolidating others like Safari Montage.
The third category reportedly relates to identifying efficiencies in how inventory is managed in the warehouse, such as cracking down on unnecessary or duplicate supply purchases.
