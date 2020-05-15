COVID-19 in Tulsa (copy)

Fourth-grader Jazmin Lopez receives milk at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School in March during meal handouts due to the national COVID-19 outbreak. Lopez wears a mask whenever she leaves the house because she has asthma. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

Related content

Districts see huge boosts in students served during first week of offering grab-and-go meals

Area schools begin free meal pickup, materials for home-bound learning because of COVID-19

'One less thing for people to worry about': School districts will set up 'grab and go' meal sites to keep students fed during extended closure

Thousands of students across the Tulsa metro will begin their summer break next week after two months of distance learning, but they’ll still have access to free grab-and-go meals.

Tulsa Public Schools and other local districts will continue to provide breakfast and lunch for students through the summer months. They began offering grab-and-go meals in March to prevent child hunger during the pandemic and the resulting school closures.

The response was overwhelming. TPS distributed more than 82,000 meals during the first week, while Union Public Schools gave out more than 32,000.

To ensure that need continues to be met beyond the end of the school year, TPS will resume operating its 40 grab-and-go sites and delivering Mobile Meals to about 170 bus stops on Monday.

The grab-and-go meal service will be available for children under 18 every weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will be able to pick up lunch and breakfast for the following day.

The Mobile Meals also will be provided on weekdays, with buses stopping at each site for either five minutes or until they run out of food. Locations and service times can be found online at tulsaschools.org/mealsites.

Parents and guardians may pick up the meals without their kids present if they bring the child’s student ID, school report card, passport, birth certificate, government-issued identification card or any document listing their relationship to the child. They also may show employees a text message sent from the district’s short code (67587) regarding meal pickup.

Union Public Schools also will continue offering free drive-through meal services at three school sites beginning next week. Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at Ellen Ochoa Elementary, the Union 6th/7th Grade Center and Jefferson Elementary from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Double meals will be served on Thursdays.

The meals will be provided to all children — even those not enrolled at the district — through the summer until further notice, according to a news release.

Broken Arrow Public Schools will offer free grab-and-go meals for students Mondays through Fridays until June 30. The service will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at Creekwood, Liberty, Lynn Wood and Timber Ridge elementaries. Sequoyah Middle School will offer the meals from noon to 1 p.m., and the Indian Springs Apartments will offer them from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Jenks and Owasso school districts also have confirmed plans to continue providing grab-and-go meals this summer.

Featured video: School hosts graduation parade for fifth-graders

kyle.hinchey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @kylehinchey

Tags

Recommended for you