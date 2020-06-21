CV Distance Learning

A teacher carries workbooks, a laptop computer and other supplies that were given to students during a Tulsa Public Schools distribution event in April. TPS reports students engaged in distance learning an average of six out of a possible 35 days during the spring semester.

Tulsa Public Schools students engaged in distance learning an average of six out of 35 possible days during the spring semester, according to administrators.

The district has released data measuring participation in remote instruction between March and May, when schools shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About two-thirds of TPS students accessed virtual distance learning platforms, such as Canvas and Google Classroom, at least once during the fourth quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.

Engagement was highest in the middle grades, said Jonathan McIlroy, manager of district performance. Sixth-graders logged on the most, accessing distance learning sites on average 3.5 times more than other students.

Meanwhile, prekindergarten students accessed those sites an average of four days fewer than other grades, while kindergartners accessed them 2.5 times days fewer.

McIlroy said engagement also tapered off for high-school students. About 75% of freshmen participated in distance learning at least once. That percentage dropped to 60% for seniors.

Former English language learners accessed distance learning about 2.5 days more than other students, and current English language learners accessed these platforms about 1.5 days more on average.

African American students participated an average of two days fewer than white students and 3.5 days fewer than Asian students. Economically disadvantaged students also participated about 2.5 days fewer than noneconomically disadvantaged students.

Gaps among demographic groups are likely to widen even further than they normally would with summer learning loss next school year due to the prolonged period of remote instruction to end 2019-20, McIlroy said.

“What we see is the potential and very real possibility that gaps are going to expand for these students in addition to what we would normally see during summer learning loss because of what researchers are calling the COVID slide,” he said.

McIlroy added that the district should expect a 30% loss of learning in reading and a 50% loss in math.

Board member Jania Wester said she was not surprised by the low participation among prekindergarten and kindergarten students, who require close supervision from an adult to engage in distance learning.

Wester also said it makes sense that participation dwindles in high school due to many students needing to work to support their families.

“I was very happy with the level of engagement of our (English language learner) students and am definitely not surprised with the lesser engagement from economically disadvantaged students, which then puts that as a priority for this coming year,” she said.

