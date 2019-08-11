With school quickly approaching, Tulsa Public Schools will provide families with additional opportunities to enroll their children this week.
TPS will hold extended enrollment hours from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Enrollment Center, 2819 S. New Haven Ave.
“These extended enrollment hours are an opportunity for working families to update student information, get their children enrolled and get answers to any questions they have about their child’s enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year,” a news release states.
Enrollment also can be completed online at tulsaschools.org/enroll or at the Enrollment Center during regular business hours, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Families who are new to the district or moved here this summer should complete their children’s enrollment before the first day of school on Aug. 21.
Kids who turn 4 on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to enroll in prekindergarten. The district still has seats available at 30 schools, according to the release.