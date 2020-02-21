Tulsa Public Schools will host a public meeting about the proposed reorganization of its Indian Education Program on Saturday morning as part of the district’s vow to collect more community feedback.
The district is inviting parents and families of Native students to “engage in small-group conversations” about Indian Education supports and services from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy, 2710 E. 11th St.
A second meeting will be held from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for community members unable to attend Saturday’s meeting, according to a news release.
The Tulsa school board originally was supposed to vote on the potential changes along with the rest of the district’s recommended district office personnel reductions earlier this month.
Superintendent Deborah Gist later announced she would delay bringing the Indian Education Program reorganization proposal before board members until mid-March. The decision was made following a contentious public meeting in which Native community members lambasted administrators for the changes over four hours. Opponents criticized TPS for eliminating federally funded positions and not involving stakeholders in the decision process.
Gist said she extended the timeline to give TPS more time to continue engaging with tribal stakeholders and leaders. She also released a joint letter of cooperation outlining several steps to be taken throughout February to improve the reorganization proposal. These include conducting a survey to collect feedback and recommendations as well as additional conversations with Native stakeholder groups.
The latest reorganization proposal involves replacing the Indian Education Program’s seven resource advisers, who are federally funded and work 10-month contracts, with three student specialists on 12-month contracts. There also would be six noncertified teacher assistants providing resources to Native students at six school sites instead of four teacher assistants at four school sites.
Gist’s proposal further calls for hiring a 12-month cultural enrichment specialist and a customer care associate in addition to expanding after-school tutoring for eight months to all sites for Native students. Tutoring services currently are available at 21 schools for four months of the year.
Officials say the recommended changes are a response to reduced federal grant funding resulting from a decline in students with 506 forms. Title VI is funded on a per-pupil basis, and the number of eligible students reportedly has declined by more than 600 in at least seven years.