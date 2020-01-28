Tulsa Public Schools plans to host a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss a controversial proposal eliminating federally funded positions within its Indian Education Program.
District officials are inviting community members to learn and share their voices about reorganizing the program at Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy, 2710 E. 11th St., at 6 p.m.
The meeting was announced in the wake of considerable backlash concerning the district’s plan to replace the Indian Education Program’s seven resource advisers with three student specialists and four additional teacher assistants. The manager position, along with the four current teacher assistants and the administrative assistant, would not be affected under the proposal.
Two weeks ago, the seven resource advisers — who provide services and aid to about 3,000 native students enrolled in the program — were told their positions are being recommended for elimination. They’re among 84 district office employees whose positions will be considered for deletion during a special board meeting in mid-February.
Administrators hope to save an estimated $13 million to $14 million by reducing district office services to help offset a $20 million shortfall next year. About $6 million would come from personnel reductions, which include salaries and benefits.
A few of the affected resource officers have complained about cutting federally funded positions and accused TPS of retaliating against them for filing grievances regarding the program’s management.
Their positions are funded through Title VI, which provides annual grant funds based on the number of eligible students with a 506 form documenting native heritage.
The employees have received considerable support from some tribal leaders and organizations. In a letter to Superintendent Deborah Gist, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and Second Chief Del Beaver expressed confusion about cutting federally funded positions and urged the superintendent to reconsider her recommendation.
Gist also received a letter from the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission, which argued the program should not be affected by the district’s budget cuts and requested TPS seek community input.
”The Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission would like to show our support of the TPS Indian Education Title VI program and ask you to reconsider this decision as the impact to the local area students would be significant,” the letter reads. “Specifically we would ask TPS to not cut the Tulsa Indian Education Program. We request that you meet with all stakeholders to discuss the Indian Education Program for TPS prior to the special TPS board meeting in mid-February.”
That request appears to have been heard with the announcement of Thursday’s community meeting. Officials likely intend to address rumors and misinformation they say has circulated since the proposed eliminations were disclosed.
Last week, the district released an FAQ about the Indian Education Program reorganization that denied allegations of retaliation and stated the proposed changes aren’t intended to reduce expenses. Rather, they’re meant to “enhance supports as we see a reduction in federal grant funding (Title VI) due to declining students with eligible 506 forms,” according to the document.
TPS officials say grant-funding allocations continue to decrease because Title VI is funded on a per-pupil basis and the number of eligible students has declined by over 600 in more than seven years. The resource advisers comprise half of the program’s employees and reportedly take up 70% of the grant funding.
Additionally, the allocations did not increase to accommodate a boost of more than $100,000 in salary and benefit costs in the past two years due to state legislation increasing teacher compensation.
The three proposed student specialist positions, like the resource advisers they’re replacing, would be certified teachers. The four new teacher assistants would not be certified or eligible for state-mandated teacher pay raises.
Critics of the reorganization also alleged TPS failed to follow federal guidelines when creating the Indian Education manager position in 2018. The manager — who replaced the coordinator previously overseeing the program — received a nearly $24,000 pay raise from Title VI funds, bringing the position’s annual salary to $89,619. TPS argues the raise is necessary due to the new position’s increased district and community responsibilities and leadership duties. State legislation requiring salary increases for certified administrators also reportedly contributed to $7,000 of the increase.
The affected employees would continue working until July 1 if the school board approves the personnel reductions. The FAQ states those with continuing contract rights would be able to move into teaching positions in the district and encourages them to apply for new positions.
