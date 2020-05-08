Tulsa Public Schools will continue to implement distance learning and offer virtual programming opportunities this summer in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The district announced its plan on Friday to host a virtual summer academy in addition to senior boot camp and other at-home activities to encourage student learning during the extended break.
“We know that students can lose up to 40% of their school year learning over the summer months,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said in a news release. “Given our current context and available resources, we are prioritizing summer learning for our most at-risk students while also ensuring that all children have access to high-quality at-home activities that keep them engaged during the break.”
The district’s virtual summer academy will be available from June 22 to July 17 for third-graders eligible under the Reading Sufficiency Act and for students in grades nine through 11 needing to recover credits to graduate on time, the release states.
Additionally, the virtual senior boot camp will run from June 1 through July 12 for seniors looking to complete graduation requirements. The district also plans to offer self-guided online learning camps for all students starting in June. Officials are collaborating with ahha Tulsa, Discovery Lab, the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance and the YMCA of Greater Tulsa to organize these camps.
“We are excited that so many of our partners in education are stepping up to offer virtual summer camp experiences,” Gist said. “Parents will be able to find a camp that meets the needs and interests of every child.”
More information about the summer academy and senior boot camp should be available later this month. TPS also will continue to provide at-home engagement and enrichment opportunities at www.tulsaschools.org/summer.
During its latest meeting, the Tulsa school board approved the purchase of 1,500 mobile hot spots to ensure students have home internet access for distance learning this summer.
The district distributed more than 21,000 laptops to students when schools transitioned to remote instruction in April. Those students returning for the 2020-21 school year are allowed to keep their TPS-issued laptops during the summer months.
