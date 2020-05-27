Related content

'This is a heavy lift': With 2019-20 behind them, district superintendents now must try to prepare for the possibility of more distance learning next school year

Tulsa Public Schools will release a community survey Thursday afternoon in which students and families can share their input on what school should look like this fall. 

The survey, which will appear online at about 4 p.m., is meant to help guide the district's planning for the coming school year, Superintendent Deborah Gist said. A separate survey will be made available for teachers and other employees. 

Gist assured TPS remains in the early stages of implementing a plan to return from distance learning in August. The survey will ask participants about their thoughts on how remote instruction went this spring and also list some possible scenarios for the 2020-21 school year. 

State education officials are urging districts to consider adjustments and plan contingencies for day-to-day operations in the event that distance learning must return in some capacity.

"The reason we're doing this is because these plans to reopen public schools and to do it safely need to be informed by the concerns and ideas and questions that our students and their parents and families have," Gist said. 

Potential plans include a staggered schedule in which students report to school for no more than two days in a row. Another involves beginning the school year as normal while preparing for an immediate transition to distance learning if needed. 

The district wants to know how comfortable parents are sending their children back to school. TPS is planning to implement virtual programming in the fall for families wanting more time. 

"Our biggest priority is to have our children back in person 100% of the time and to do that safely, but we also need to be overprepared for other possible scenarios as well," Gist said. "We won't be making those decisions about whether to implement a different scenario. We will be using the guidelines of our public health officials in order to do that." 

The survey will be available until 5 p.m. June 12. 

Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

Featured video

Kyle Hinchey

918-581-8451

kyle.hinchey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @kylehinchey 

 

Tags

Recommended for you